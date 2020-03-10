Welcome to The LATEST, your one-stop shop for today’s top local news. We are a team of dedicated journalists who spend countless hours investigating and producing stories about the issues that affect your lives. We can’t do this without you! Our nonprofit newsroom powers both LAist and 89.3 KPCC, the No. 1 NPR station in Southern California. We’re only here because readers — like you — have stepped up to become members.
Think Adults Are Screwing Up Climate Change? LA County Wants You
If you're between the ages of 15–22 and want to tell L.A. County how it should be responding to climate change - well, the Board of Supervisors is all ears.
On Tuesday, the board will vote whether to establish a Youth Climate Commission, which'll work within the Chief Sustainability Office to add young voices to the climate conversation.
It follows the 2019 adoption of the L.A. County Sustainability Plan.
“Oftentimes young people have the drive, the initiative and have the … inquisitive skills to make us think outside the box,” said Supervisor Hilda Solis, who introduced the motion along with Supervisor Sheila Kuehl.
Details are still being worked out, but it looks like at least 25 people from different parts of the county will make up the group, and they'll have an opportunity to meet remotely once a month, and for four hours, one weekend, per quarter.
The county will then take that feedback into consideration while looking at previous climate efforts and establishing new ones.
To encourage people of diverse backgrounds to participate, a stipend has been mentioned as a possibility.
If you're interested in participating, an application process is likely in your future. Reach out to your L.A. County Supervisor's office for more information.
There should be more clarity by June 30, the deadline set by the motion.
Coronavirus Q&A: I Have An Underlying Condition. How Much More Cautious Should I Be?
We’re asking public health officials and experts to answer your questions about the coronavirus outbreak. Keep in mind that our understanding of the virus and the disease it causes, COVID-19, is still evolving, and that this information does not constitute professional medical advice. For questions regarding your own health, always consult a physician.
Audience member Joan Miller wanted “guidance for people with chronic illnesses and ‘underlying conditions.’ How much more cautious should we be?”
Here’s an explanation from Dr. Shruti Gohil with the University of California Irvine Medical Center, who’s helping lead the effort to prepare the hospital for COVID-19:
“So if you're a diabetic or asthmatic and/or have some other immunocompromising condition, you are at higher risk than someone without those conditions. But, say you're a very well-controlled diabetic or a very well-controlled asmathic and you've weathered viruses in the past and maybe even this season... there's a spectrum. It's really important that patients understand that each of us are on a spectrum of what your risk is.”
If you're on chemotherapy, for instance, or if you’re a transplant patient on special medication, then your risk is very high and you should take extra precautions, Miller said. If you have any questions about your situation, you should discuss with your doctor, she said.
Santa Anita Horse Fatalities Linked To Pre-Existing Injuries, Pressure To Race, Poor Knowledge Of Anatomy
In the wake of the unusual media attention paid to horse deaths at Santa Anita Park in the 2018-2019 season, the California Horse Racing Board launched an investigation into the park’s practices. Today, the results of that investigation were released.
In a 77-page document, investigators found that while no laws appear to have been broken, 21 of the 23 horses that died at Santa Anita during racing or training had pre-existing injuries. All of the pre-existing injuries were associated with high exercise intensity.
Here are some other key takeaways:
- 16 of the 23 horses who died during racing or training were in the care of trainers who had at least one other fatality in a one-year period
- Many of the horsemen involved in the fatalities “did not display good working knowledge of [equine] anatomy”
- Many trainers felt pressure to let their horses race, regardless of the animals’ health
READ MORE:
Coachella Organizers Consider Their Options Amid Growing Coronavirus Fears
Amid concerns about the coronavirus and rumors that the Coachella music festival has been postponed, a spokesperson for the city of Indio told LAist that Goldenvoice, the festival's parent company, is "in the process of evaluating their options."
Indio's Brooke Beare told us via email:
"Moving the festivals to October is one of those options, and the city would be supportive of that, however, the situation is fluid. Any announcement about the festivals would likely come from the festival promoters themselves."
A star-studded line-up for this year's festival was announced in January, featuring headliners Rage Against the Machine, Travis Scott and Frank Ocean.
- General admission passes started at $429.
- Both weekends were sold out (although it appears some passes were still available via pricey "travel packages."
- The first weekend is scheduled to run Friday, April 10 through Sunday, April 12.
- Weekend 2 is scheduled for Friday, April 17 through Sunday, April 19.
Weekend 1 is sold out 🌴 Register for Weekend 2 presale at https://t.co/x8PRTb12Eh. Presale starts Monday 1/6 at 12pm PT pic.twitter.com/QPRYnJVe9P— Coachella (@coachella) January 3, 2020
MORE ON CORONAVIRUS:
LAUSD Board To Vote On Emergency Coronavirus Declaration
The board of the L.A. Unified School District will vote this afternoon on a resolution that would authorize Supt. Austin Beutner "to take any and all actions necessary" to keep the nation's second largest school system running.
Those actions could include entering into no-bid contracts for relocations of students and staff, supplying food, buying equipment for remote learning, and hiring nurses, among other emergency needs.
Heads-up: in response to the #COVID19 outbreak, #LAUSD’s board will meet Tuesday at 5p to vote on an official emergency declaration.— Kyle Stokes (@kystokes) March 10, 2020
If board approves, @LASchools officials would have special flexibility to “respond to emergency conditions,” including making contracts w/o bids pic.twitter.com/s80IxHqBdf
Read the full resolution here:
Board of Supervisors To Vote On Jail Reform Plan
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors will vote today on a plan to develop alternatives to incarceration for thousands of mentally ill inmates in county jails.
The proposed plan is the product of nearly a year's worth of meetings of the Alternatives to Incarceration Work Group. The group is made up of two dozen community leaders and county employees from the sheriff’s department, district attorney’s office and health department.
The Board of Supervisors commissioned the group to develop a “road map ... to scale alternatives to incarceration and diversion so care and services are provided first, and jail is a last resort.”
The group's massive list of recommendations (114 of them!) includes expanding community-based treatment and supportive housing, and training 911 operators on mental health screenings.
The Board of Supervisors will vote today on whether to adopt the final report and establish a special team inside the county CEO's office to implement the recommendations.
GO DEEPER:
- LA County Leaders Consider Alternatives To Jail For Sick, Vulnerable Inmates (LAist)
- Care First, Jails Last (Los Angeles County Alternatives to Incarceration Work Group Final Report)
Quick Look: What Presidential Hopefuls Spent In California So Far
We're waiting on both a final vote count and a final spending total from California's fiercely contested presidential primary.
But we know this much: Presidential hopefuls spent at least $169 million to get out the vote here. And we're still waiting on totals from February and March when the campaigns were ramping up.
GO DEEPER:
Rain, Rain Won't Go Away
If you haven't already left your house this morning you might want to grab an umbrella. That's because the bulk of this week's rain storm is expected to fall over L.A. today.
The National Weather Service says anywhere from one to one-and-a-half inches is expected in most areas — which is less than what was projected yesterday.
Meteorologist Joe Sirard also told us there's a decent chance of thunderstorms:
"Especially this afternoon/early this evening. One of the things to keep in mind with any lightning and thunder is that you need to protect yourselves and stay indoors, stay in your car, that sort of thing. If you hear thunder, that means the thunderstorm is close enough to where you can be struck by lightning."
He says debris flows are also possible near recent burn scar areas and localized flooding is possible — so be sure to drive carefully on the road.
Current Doppler radar loop indicating light showers continuing to move through LA and Ventura Counties. The heaviest showers remain to our south where the better moisture resides. Expect shower activity to increase and push northward through the morning. #SoCal #CAwx #LArain pic.twitter.com/hJCohnIk4E— NWS Los Angeles (@NWSLosAngeles) March 10, 2020
Some strong southeast wind gusts are also possible. Showers could linger through the end of the week, with some brief dry periods.
And come Sunday, another storm is on the horizon.
READ MORE:
It’s Tuesday, Mar. 10 And Here Are The Stories We’re Following Today
The hits just keep coming. Former L.A. City Councilmember Mitchell Englander has turned himself in to the FBI on charges that he tried to cover up some hard partying in Vegas, done on developers’ and lobbyists’ dimes.
According to a statement from the feds, Englander accepted, among other things, $34,000 worth of bottle service, $15,000 cash in envelopes (handed over in casino bathrooms), a $2,500 dinner and several hundred dollars towards escorts. Let the film adaptations begin.
Of course, that’s not all that’s happening here in the City of Angels. Here’s what else we’re...
Covering Today:
- USC will conduct lectures and seminars online rather than in classrooms for three days this week, reports Adolfo Guzman-Lopez. School officials said they want to test whether the school could operate remotely in the event of a coronavirus-related campus shutdown.
- A working group for the County Board of Supervisors is expected to submit a report on alternatives to jail today. Alyssa Jeong Perry explores what they’re looking into and why, as well as the roadmap for moving it forward.
- Josie Huang will examine why an increasing number of Chinese immigrants are buying guns.
- San Pedro High School teacher David Crowley's classroom will become home to the nation's first all-LGBTQ+ library, dubbed the Pride Library. Pablo Cabrera brings us the story.
- We’re continuing to tally results from last week’s election.
- Tonight’s events from our terrific listings include drag queen bingo, Outfest Fusion’s finale screening and party and more films from the Noir City Hollywood film festival.
In Case You Missed It:
- The rain is expected to continue through tomorrow, and thunderstorms could come our way today. The forecast: 100% chance of rain.
- Caltrans is planning a Carmageddon-like 36-hour closure of the 5 freeway in late April.
- Local schools are doing their best to keep things clean, including fishbowling classrooms with Lysol after kids have left, and dousing the children with Purell (not really… but they are offering up a lot of hand sanitizer, at every conceivable location throughout their buildings).
- Also, we'll keep keeping our big coronavirus explainer updated if you feel like bookmarking the guide.
- Jackie Lacey was, at last count, just 16 votes short of avoiding a runoff. New vote totals are expected from L.A. County later today.
Help Us Cover Your Community:
- Got something you’ve always wanted to know about Southern California and the people who call it home? Is there an issue you want us to cover? Ask us anything >>
- Have a tip about news on which we should dig deeper? Let us know >>
The news cycle moves fast. Some stories don't pan out. Others get added. Consider this today's first draft.