Think Adults Are Screwing Up Climate Change? LA County Wants You

If you're between the ages of 15–22 and want to tell L.A. County how it should be responding to climate change - well, the Board of Supervisors is all ears.

On Tuesday, the board will vote whether to establish a Youth Climate Commission, which'll work within the Chief Sustainability Office to add young voices to the climate conversation.

It follows the 2019 adoption of the L.A. County Sustainability Plan.

“Oftentimes young people have the drive, the initiative and have the … inquisitive skills to make us think outside the box,” said Supervisor Hilda Solis, who introduced the motion along with Supervisor Sheila Kuehl.

Details are still being worked out, but it looks like at least 25 people from different parts of the county will make up the group, and they'll have an opportunity to meet remotely once a month, and for four hours, one weekend, per quarter.

The county will then take that feedback into consideration while looking at previous climate efforts and establishing new ones.

To encourage people of diverse backgrounds to participate, a stipend has been mentioned as a possibility.

If you're interested in participating, an application process is likely in your future. Reach out to your L.A. County Supervisor's office for more information.

There should be more clarity by June 30, the deadline set by the motion.