Best Online And IRL Happenings This Week, Including Earth Day, 4/20: April 19 - 22

Earth Day is on April 22, a good time to assess the state of the planet's health. (Ian Shive, courtesy The Nature Conservancy)

Celebrate Earth Day. Catch a 4/20 double feature. Tune in to an online set by Tame Impala. Join a virtual talk between Barack Obama and Ava Duvernay. Nosh on beignets, tacos, a kush pizza and mulitas.

Tune into the Fowler Museum's lunchtime talk about Samuel François' 'Lasiren and Ezili of the Waters, 1999.' (Image detail, courtesy of Fowler Museum at UCLA)

Monday, April 19; 12 p.m. PT

Love Divinities in Vodou Art

Katherine Smith of the Fowler Museum explores an altar assemblage by sculptor and Haitain artist Samuel François whose pop aesthetics are exemplified in his 1999 homage to two female deities of love. Learn about the religious and historical aspects of the work at a lunchtime talk.

COST: FREE with RSVP; MORE INFO

Monday, April 19; 5 p.m. PT

SuperHorses, WildEgo

Two comedy teams come together for a night of comedy. Performers include Stephanie Allynne, Jeremy Carter, Matt Gourley, Mary Holland, Lauren Lapkus, Mark McConville, Paul F. Tompkins and Erin Whitehead

COST: $5 - 10; MORE INFO

Tuesday, April 20; 5:30 p.m.

420 Double Feature: Half Baked & Pineapple Express

The Mint - 6010 West Pico Blvd., Mid-City

Enjoy a night of comedy and 4/20-themed movies. Half Baked screens at 6:30 p.m. followed by Pineapple Express at 9 p.m. with comedy sets from Holly Anabel Brown and Kane Holloway. Proper distancing and masks are required, and temperatures will be checked at the door. Ages 18+.

COST: $12.50 - $20; MORE INFO

Cassia co-owner and immigration rights attorney Luu-Ng talks with 'Los Angeles Times' columnist Frank Shyong about advocacy and entrepreneurship. (Courtesy of UCLA Anderson Impact Week )

Tuesday, April 20; 5 p.m.

Immigration and Entrepreneurship

Kim Luu-Ng, human rights attorney and co-owner of Cassia Restaurant (with her husband, chef Bryant Ng), takes part in a UCLA conversation on the impact of immigration on L.A.'s restaurant culture. Her experiences as a refugee from Vietnam have influenced how she advocates for people who are seeking asylum in the U.S. Luu-Ng talks with Los Angeles Times columnist Frank Shyong about advocacy, entrepreneurship and the restaurant business.

COST: FREE with RSVP; MORE INFO

Tuesday, April 20; 6 p.m. PT

Lisa Napoli with Susan Stamberg, Nina Totenberg & Linda Wertheimer

Live Talks L.A. welcomes journalist and author Napoli who writes about four pioneering women of NPR in her book, Susan, Linda, Nina & Cokie: The Extraordinary Story of the Founding Mothers of NPR. In a virtual conversation, Napoli discusses American news, history and sexism with her subjects, Susan Stamberg, Nina Totenberg and Linda Wertheimer.

COST: FREE - $38 with RSVP; MORE INFO

Kevin Parker of Tame Impala Performs at The Forum on March 10, 2020 in Inglewood. (Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty Images)

Wednesday, April 21

Tame Impala: InnerSpeaker Live from Wave House

To celebrate the 10th anniversary of its debut album, InnerSpeaker, Tame Impala performs the album from start to finish live from Wave House, the studio where Kevin Parker originally recorded the album. Watch on the Moment House digital platform.

COST: $10; MORE INFO

On view as part of 'Mesopotamia: Civilization Begins' at the Getty Villa is a wall-painting fragment from the Neo-Assyrian period, 850-650 B.C. (© RMN-Grand Palais / Art Resource, NY. Photo: Mathieu Rabeau)

Wednesday, April 21

Getty Villa Reopens

17985 Pacific Coast Hwy., Pacific Palisades

The museum and gardens in Pacific Palisades reopens to a limited number of visitors. They'll be able to view the exhibition Mesopotamia: Civilization Begins, which was slated to open last year and features works from the Louvre in Paris. The museum now has specific one-way routes and other measures in place to ensure the safety of visitors and staff. The Getty Museum in Brentwood remains closed.

COST: FREE with advanced reservations; MORE INFO

The Nature Conservancy holds its first virtual Earth Day summit this week. (Courtesy of The Nature Conservancy)

Wednesday, April 21; 10 a.m.

Earth Day Virtual Summit

See what's being done to save the planet and what you can do to help. The Nature Conservancy holds its first virtual summit, bringing together environmental luminaries, policymakers, business leaders and scientists, including Dr. Jane Goodall, Alexandra Cousteau and Dolores Huerta.

COST: FREE with RSVP; MORE INFO

The Los Angeles Times Book Club welcomes guest Barack Obama and Ava Duvernay who'll discuss his bestselling book, 'A Promised Land.' (Courtesy of the Los Angeles Times)

Wednesday, April 21; 7 p.m. PT

Barack Obama & Ava DuVernay The Los Angeles Times Book Club holds a virtual event with former President Barack Obama, who discusses his book, A Promised Land, with filmmaker Ava DuVernay. The event will stream on Facebook, YouTube and Twitter.COST: FREE with RSVP; MORE INFO

Help with the LA Zoo's conservation efforts by participating in the Walk for the Wild. Pictured: The zoo's California condor Topa. (Jamie Pham)

Thursday, April 22 - Friday, May 21

L.A. Zoo's Walk for the Wild

Take a virtual global trek to raise funds for the L.A. Zoo's conservation work. From Earth Day through Endangered Species Day on May 21, participants (ages 13+) can explore efforts to save threatened species. Get rewarded throughout the journey with digital fitness and fundraising badges, exclusive content and rewards based on fundraising level. There are prizes for team and individual categories.

COST: Individual registration starts at $45; MORE INFO

A still from Sarah Maldoror's 1981 film, "Dessert for Constance." (Courtesy of UCLA Film & TV Archive))

Thursday, April 22; 4 p.m.

Two by Sarah Maldoror (1929-2020)

UCLA virtually screens two of Sarah Maldoror's complementary films: the short film Monangambé (1969) and her satiric French TV film Dessert for Constance (1981). There's a post-screening conversation with Maldoror's daughter, producer and distributor Annouchka de Andrade; UCLA Ph.D. candidate Zama Dube; and UCLA professor Ellen C. Scott.

COST: FREE with RSVP; MORE INFO

Thursday, April 22; 7 p.m. PT

Breaking the Oscars Ceiling

Although not slated to open until later this year, the Academy Museum launches its programming (virtually for now). Up first is a conversation with four iconic Oscar-winning women -- actors Whoopi Goldberg, Sophia Loren, and Marlee Matlin, and singer-songwriter Buffy Sainte-Marie -- about their lives and careers.

COST: FREE with RSVP; MORE INFO

Thursday, April 22; 7 p.m.

Plastic Bag Store: The Film

Brooklyn-based artist, puppet designer and director Robin Frohardt first conceived of an immersive installation and puppet theater in a storefront. The installation was to feature thousands of hand-sculpted food items made from discarded plastic bags. It was scheduled to open in New York in March 2020 but we all know what happened next. So CAP UCLA commissioned a film that reimagined a visit to the store for L.A. audiences. Look for puppetry, humor and handcrafted work. At 5:45 p.m., there's a pre-show event, Unpacking The Plastic Crisis. Recommended for ages 8+.

COST: FREE; MORE INFO

John Gourley of Portugal. The Man performs during day three of the 2019 Newport Folk Festival at Fort Adams State Park on July 28, 2019 in Newport, Rhode Island. (Mike Lawrie / Getty Images)

Thursday, April 22; 7 p.m. PT

Sound Bites

Live music and food. Those are two things that we sorely missed during the year that wasn't. KCRW's Good Food presents a three-part virtual series that explores the intertwined worlds of food and music. For the first event, Evan Kleiman and Anne Litt welcome guests Roy Choi and John Gourley (Portugal. The Man) who'll talk about what was missed and how the pandemic may have changed those industries -- for better or worse.

COST: FREE with RSVP, donations accepted; MORE INFO

The lecture 'The Tale of Genji: Imagined and Reimagined' explores the famed 11th-century novel. (Ebina Masao (1913-1980), 'The Tale of Genji: Chapter 24, Butterflies,' woodblock print, c. 1960.) (Courtesy of Scripps College)

Thursday, April 22; 4 p.m. PT

The Tale of Genji: Imaged and Reimagined

The Huntington welcomes Bruce A. Coats, professor of art history and the humanities at Scripps College. He lectures on the 11th-century book The Tale of Genji, written by Japanese court lady Murasaki Shikibu. The work is considered the world's first novel and has been reimagined for a thousand years.

COST: FREE with RSVP; MORE INFO

The Istituto Italiano Di Cultura Los Angeles holds an online screening of the Italian animated feature, 'Trash.' (Courtesy of the IIC Los Angeles)

Thursday, April 22 - Sunday, May 30

Trash

For Earth Day, enjoy an online screening of the animated feature Trash (Italy, 2020) directed by Luca Della Grotta and Francesco Dafano. The film will become available to screen at 6 p.m. on Thursday. There's also an accompanying exhibition of drawings, videos and other works that feature the film's characters showing what we all do to protect our environment.

COST: FREE with RSVP; MORE INFO

The Muckenthaler Cultural Center holds an Earth Day garden and grounds volunteer day. (Courtesy of The Muckenthaler Cultural Center)

Thursday, April 22

Earth Day Garden & Grounds Volunteer WorkdayThe Muckenthaler Cultural Center1201 W. Malvern Ave, Fullerton

Celebrate Earth Day with a hands-on experience at The Muck. Bring your garden tools, gloves, garden carts and rakes and volunteer to help with earth-friendly weeding, garden dressing and plant installation. Wear appropriate clothes, shoes and sunscreen. Masks are required. Please RSVP via email to marsha@themuck.org or call 714-388-4815 to volunteer.

COST: FREE; MORE INFO

Thursday, April 22; Friday - Saturday, April 24 - 25

Leica Women Summit

Camera brand Leica holds a virtual summit to support the professional development of women in photography. Sessions include The Art of Pitches & Proposals, How to Get Your Work Seen, Disruptive Creativity and The Anatomy of a Photo business.

COST: FREE with RSVP; MORE INFO

Streaming Pick

Mare of Easttown

On Sunday, HBO debuted a new seven-part limited series starring Kate Winslet as a small-town Pennsylvania detective who investigates a local murder while her life falls apart. The drama, which focuses on community, family and history, was created by Brad Ingelsby (The Way Back), with all episodes directed by Craig Zobel (The Leftovers and Westworld). Watch on HBO.

Newport Beach Restaurant Week runs from April 19 to May 2 with dozens of eateries offering special meals or dishes. (Courtesy Billy's at the Beach)

Dine & Drink Deals

Here are a few options from restaurants and bars as we work our way back toward normal.