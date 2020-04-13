We Asked Oscar The Grouch And Grover For Some Tips For Staying Home. Listen To What They Told Us

(Neilson Barnard/Getty Images)

Work is on hold for a lot of Angelenos, meaning more time with their children (like, a lot of time, a whole lot of time), so we asked the friendly faces over at Sesame Street to share their advice on physical distancing for our younger fans.

While it's clear a grumpy Oscar the Grouch loves his trash, he loves it more when everyone stays far away from him — like in their homes:

"I don't care if you're alone or safe at home with someone else, as long as you're not near me!"

His neighbor, Grover, also weighed in with some tips for "practicing self-care" at home:

"Get some healthy exercise — like sit-ups! And after sit-ups, you've earned a nice sit-down."

The PSAs premiered today on our newsroom's public affairs show AirTalk with Larry Mantle on 89.3 KPCC.

Have a child that's a Sesame Street buff? Parents can call (626) 831-9333 to play the messages on demand.

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

We also reached out to the legendary songwriter Randy Newman to offer some words on physical distancing. He wrote us this great song instead:

