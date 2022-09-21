You’ve Never Experienced Southern California Like This

Treat yourself to a journey along the coast unlike any other. The Amtrak® Pacific Surfliner® is one of the most scenic train routes in the country, traveling through diverse landscapes that deliver sweeping views of sparkling ocean waters, rolling hills, rocky mountain passes, and more.

But the views are not the only thing that make the Pacific Surfliner the ideal way to travel through Southern California.

From the moment you step aboard the train, you’ll have the opportunity to make the most of your travel time. Recline back, put on your headphones, and gaze out the window to unwind. Pop down the tray table, connect to Wi-Fi, and plug in your laptop for uninterrupted productivity. Head to the Market Café to grab some food and drinks (even locally brewed craft beer and California wines). Sit at a table with your friends or family and play a game or just enjoy each other’s company. You’ll leave the train with a renewed sense of adventure.

(Amtrak Pacific Surfliner)

The idea of traveling without a car may sound intimidating at first, but you’ll be glad once you try it. Drive to the nearest station and leave your car there, then let the train do the rest. You won’t have to think about navigating the roads, filling up the gas tank, making pit stops, or sitting in traffic. Plus, many train stations are centrally located, making it easy to walk to restaurants, hotels, shops, and attractions. You’ll be amazed about how much you can see without a car.

Get started by choosing where to start and end your journey. The Pacific Surfliner serves 29 stations in San Diego, Orange, Los Angeles, Ventura, Santa Barbara, and San Luis Obispo counties. Where will the train take you?

Inspiration For Your Next Trip

Wine-tasting escape: Downtown Santa Barbara, just steps from the Santa Barbara station, is home to dozens of tasting rooms and working wineries. And just 45 minutes outside the city is a world-class wine country featuring more than 100 thriving vineyards and family-owned wineries. Get there by taking an Amtrak Thruway bus connection from the Santa Barbara Station.

Family fun at the Happiest Place on Earth: Immerse yourself in the magic of the Disneyland® Resort, one of the state's most well-known and beloved attractions. Pacific Surfliner riders can unlock a 5% savings on theme park admission, plus a 20% discount on train travel to Anaheim.

Adventures at the zoo: Ride the Pacific Surfliner to San Diego and catch a bus connection to the world-famous San Diego Zoo. Unlock a 20% discount on train travel to San Diego and a $7 savings on zoo admission.

Catch a ball game: Southern California is home to three Major League Baseball teams – the Los Angeles Dodgers, the Los Angeles Angels, and the San Diego Padres.

Stadiums are conveniently located near Pacific Surfliner stations, either within walking distance or with a quick bus or trolley connection.

Enjoy the surf and sand: There are plenty of stations that are a short walk from the beach, including Oceanside, San Clemente, Ventura, Santa Barbara, and others. Pack a picnic and enjoy the waves from the sand or make plans to rent a kayak or paddleboard and get out on the water.

Know Before You Go



Select unreserved coach seating for flexibility in your travel plans, or upgrade to reserved Business Class to receive additional perks like complimentary snacks and drinks.

to receive additional perks like complimentary snacks and drinks. Small dogs and cats are welcome onboard with an advance reservation ($29 per pet).

are welcome onboard with an advance reservation ($29 per pet). Bring your bike onboard for free by making a bike reservation when booking your trip.

onboard for free by making a bike reservation when booking your trip. Many local transit operators offer complimentary transfers from the station. Show your train ticket when boarding the bus or shuttle to see even more of the destination you are visiting.

Stop Dreaming. Start Going.