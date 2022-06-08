You’ll Be Surprised (And Quite Possibly Delighted) By This Staycation Idea

Looking for an immersive staycation experience? Head to the mall. That’s correct, we said mall. Westfield Century City has everything you could want, and then some.

This state-of-the art entertainment, retail and lifestyle center has more than 200 stores and restaurants under one roof. With beautiful landscaping and a strategic use of indoor-outdoor spaces, you can feel like you’re getting away while staying close to the heart of Los Angeles.



Design Your Dream Day (And Night)

(Westfield Century City)

Whether you’re looking for family fun, precious solo time or a romantic night out, Westfield Century City has every experience you’re looking for. Here it’s all about forward-fashion retail, award-winning chefs and unique culinary experiences, headline events and entertainment, the perfect workout, and a place to take in art and culture.

For health and fitness seekers: You’ve got your choice of high-caliber gyms, including Orangetheory Fitness, Equinox, and Tonal, a pioneering “smart” gym. You can also bring your new-wave massage device fix home with Therabody. Or make a wellness appointment at UCLA Health, Next Health, Forward, One Medical, or Kindbody (and why not grab some new workout wear at lululemon while you’re here?). Reward yourself with some soul-satisfying food and juice from Sunlife Organics and JuiceCrafters.

(Westfield Century City)

For beauty and fashion finds: Don’t forget to check the website for special events and sales to make your dream day complete.

We all know that when you look good, you feel good. Try the majors on for size—Bloomingdale’s, Macy’s or Nordstrom. Or go deep into trend-hunting at Sephora, Zara, Aritzia or Anthropologie. You’ll find all your favorite brands here, including J. Crew, Allbirds, SuitSupply, Levi’s, and Banana Republic.

For the family: What’s better than day camp? Kids can spend a rich, adventure-filled day at Westfield Century City with VR fun at Dreamscape, science-y cool workshops at CAMP, problem-solving at Escape Game (opening this summer), cool flicks at AMC Theatres, and a culinary class at Little Kitchen Academy or Eataly. Still on the clock but need child care? Take a look at BumoWork. In the future, look for the permanent home of the American Girl store, now a pop-up-shop.

And, of course, everyone’s got to eat. Fuel up with brunch at Café Landwer or Zinqué or head for a lovely rooftop respite at Eataly’s Terra restaurant. There’s truly something for all tastes, fancy or fun—Javier’s, Din Tai Fung, Hai Di Lao, Del Frisco’s Double Eagle Steakhouse, Ramen Nagi, Shake Shack, Wushiland, Pudu Pudu, Mochinut, and so much more. And if you want to take some of that goodness to go, Gelson’s grocery and Eataly have you covered.