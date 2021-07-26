Will Geer’s Theatricum Botanicum is BACK! Their 2021 Repertory Season (sponsored by the S. Mark Taper Foundation) runs now through November 7th. Located in Topanga Canyon you can bring a picnic and see two classic Shakespeare pays and one World Premiere under the stars.

Julius Caesar

Now through October 30th | Directed by Ellen and Willow Geer

A play about power, political change and the fleeting nature of truth told from the perspective of the elusive soothsayer. (80 minutes, no intermission)

A Midsummer’s Night’s Dream

Now through November 7th | Directed by Melora Marshall

The production transforms Topanga Canyon into an enchanted forest of lovers and fairies. Theatricum’s Dream is the perfect experience to introduce your family to the world of Shakespeare. (80 minutes, no intermission, family friendly)

The Last, Best Small Town

Now through November 6th | World Premiere written by John Guerra, Directed by Ellen Geer

Tells the story of two neighboring families—one Latinx and one White—who live in the small town of Fillmore. The children of these families come of age, fall in love, and suffer loss, as they hunt for their place in a world that can no longer promise them a better life than their parents. (There will be an intermission)

Will Geer's Theatricum Botanicum

www.theatricum.com

Box office (310) 455-3723

Main Office: (310) 455-2322

Tickets are $10-$60, with select Pay What You Will Performances

Facebook: @theatricum

Twitter: @theatricum

Instagram: @theatricum_botanicum

