This content was paid for by a sponsor. The LAist news team was not involved in its creation. Learn more about LAist's editorial guidelines.
Will Geer’s Theatricum Botanicum is BACK!
Will Geer’s Theatricum Botanicum is BACK! Their 2021 Repertory Season (sponsored by the S. Mark Taper Foundation) runs now through November 7th. Located in Topanga Canyon you can bring a picnic and see two classic Shakespeare pays and one World Premiere under the stars.
Julius Caesar
Now through October 30th | Directed by Ellen and Willow Geer
A play about power, political change and the fleeting nature of truth told from the perspective of the elusive soothsayer. (80 minutes, no intermission)
A Midsummer’s Night’s Dream
Now through November 7th | Directed by Melora Marshall
The production transforms Topanga Canyon into an enchanted forest of lovers and fairies. Theatricum’s Dream is the perfect experience to introduce your family to the world of Shakespeare. (80 minutes, no intermission, family friendly)
The Last, Best Small Town
Now through November 6th | World Premiere written by John Guerra, Directed by Ellen Geer
Tells the story of two neighboring families—one Latinx and one White—who live in the small town of Fillmore. The children of these families come of age, fall in love, and suffer loss, as they hunt for their place in a world that can no longer promise them a better life than their parents. (There will be an intermission)
Will Geer's Theatricum Botanicum
www.theatricum.com
Box office (310) 455-3723
Main Office: (310) 455-2322
Tickets are $10-$60, with select Pay What You Will Performances
Facebook: @theatricum
Twitter: @theatricum
Instagram: @theatricum_botanicum