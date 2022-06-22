Why Is There A 'Noah's Ark' At LA Historic Park Right Now? It's About Our Climate Future

A 70-foot-long boat-like sculpture that evokes Noah’s wooden Ark in the story of the global flood is being shown for the first time in Los Angeles as part of a call to action and a potent symbol of our shared responsibilities to protect those most vulnerable to the threats of climate change.

Originally exhibited in the Lower Ninth Ward of New Orleans at Prospect.1 Biennial in 2008, Mark Bradford’s ‘Mithra’ – named after the ancient Persian god of contracts, oaths, and mutual obligations – suggests the hasty and resource-poor construction of a ship built to escape a fast-approaching calamity like rising seawater. As the World Bank predicts that climate-driven migration may lead to the displacement of up to 216 million people over the next 30 years, ‘Mithra’ is a clarion call to reduce and reverse our impact on the planet while addressing, by any means necessary and with whatever resources are available, the damage that has already been done.

In community with the artist, Emerson Collective is presenting this intervention in Los Angeles to raise our collective consciousness and demand both our attention and our action.

For more info visit:

https://www.climateactions.emersoncollective.com/mark-bradford

Exhibition Details:

On view now through July 11

Los Angeles State Historic Park

1245 North Spring Street

Los Angeles CA 90012

Parking: Lot off of Spring Street and Mesnagers Street

Admission is free.

