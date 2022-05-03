WE RISE TOGETHER: Celebrate the Power of Community & Healing

We Rise Together: Celebrate The Power Of Community And Healing

We all need connection and support for our mental health, and taking care of ourselves, each other and our communities goes hand in hand. WE RISE, Los Angeles County’s annual community-led initiative to advance health and healing, celebrates the power of community with free events throughout May for Mental Health Awareness Month.

(Chris Nelson)

By Us, For Us

A collaborative initiative, WE RISE 2022 brings together local community organizations, artists, and leaders to strengthen our collective well-being. This year, more than 25 community partners and organizations will offer free hyperlocal programs across the county, allowing individuals to engage in culturally relevant, art-forward and healing-centered activities that encourage reflection and inspire connection.

WE RISE programs amplify the community’s collective strengths to imagine a better future that advances well-being and healing for all. From youth-led art exhibits and film festivals to health fairs and ancestral healing workshops, programs will address the root causes of poor health outcomes, including systemic racism and underinvestment in communities.

“WE RISE celebrates the brilliance and leadership of communities as sites of well-being, healing and tremendous creativity across Los Angeles County,” says Anu Yadav, community co-director of WE RISE 2022.

With reports of a rise in mental health concerns among youth in recent years , WE RISE emphasizes positive programming that connects young people and those who love them with community resources. WE RISE’s people-centered events are emblematic of how mental health is health — and how healing can take place within communities.

“WE RISE is expanding the conversation around well-being, and projects across the county are designed by communities working on the frontlines of the most pressing issues of our times,” says Robin Garcia, community co-director of WE RISE 2022.

(Chris Nelson)

Healing Through Community-Led Events

WE RISE 2022 celebrates our communities with an incredible line-up of events from May 1 to May 31. View the full calendar of events and read on for a sneak peek:

LA Commons Hosts Creating Our Next LA

This community art installation at Grand Park in downtown L.A. will serve as a visual manifestation of community reclaiming wellness as a participatory act of healing. Visitors can participate in this interactive exhibit that provides a space for reflection and captures ideals and aspirations for our shared future.

Bridging Wellness Hosts Toe Fo’i: The Return Art Exhibit

Toe Fo’i: The Return is a community exhibit in collaboration with five Pasifika artists that builds upon a series of story-circles, anchored to the role of artists as healers who move us collectively through the hurdles of misinformation, fear, mistrust, and entitlement.

Levitt Pavilion Hosts Community Healing And Open Mic

Join Levitt LA and partners at Mercado La Paloma in the Figueroa Corridor during a community healing Open Mic event. Through creative expression, emotions are moved out of the body and into a communal space where they can be seen, heard, validated, and felt.

Esperanza Community Housing Hosts South Central Film Festival

This two-day festival is dedicated to empowering narratives that inspire healing and radical change by uplifting Indigenous, Black, Brown, LGBTQIA2S and immigrant voices in cinema. Youth will have the opportunity to participate in filmmaking and storytelling workshops.

Tía Chucha’s Centro Cultural & Bookstore Hosts The 17th Annual Celebrating Words Festival

The Celebrating Words Festival provides an accessible and dynamic book drive featuring readings, poetry, performances, and art installations. This is an outdoor event for all ages.

Community Coalition Hosts Cultures Cures: Community Re-Activation And Healing

This four-week festival for South Los Angeles residents will connect the community through arts, healing, and civic participation to commemorate the 30th anniversary of the Los Angeles Civil Unrest. The event features workshops, exhibits, a bike tour, entertainment, resources, and an art walk.

SBCC Thrive Hosts A Youth Art Festival

SBCC will curate an art festival in the Antelope Valley to amplify the creative voices of youth who experienced isolation during the pandemic. With a focus on the healing power of art, the festival will have hands-on workshops, courageous conversations, and art galleries.