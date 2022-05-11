United Way’s Centennial Festival Brings A Community Celebration To Exposition Park

Stop by Exposition Park on Saturday, May 14 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. for the United Way of Greater Los Angeles Centennial Festival to celebrate the progress of our community! Admission is free, and they’re inviting all of L.A. to celebrate with food, drinks, dancing, and more. Enjoy local art, lawn games, live music, and storytelling. $10 food voucher and limited edition designer T-shirt are available to the first 500 attendees.

RSVP Here