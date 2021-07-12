The 5 Most Popular LA Neighborhoods for Homebuyers in 2021

Local residents are purchasing Los Angeles homes in droves, pushing the prices in the market to new heights. Historically low mortgage rates this year make it appealing for first-time buyers and experienced homeowners to take the leap and close a deal on the home of their dreams.

Many LA buyers spend hours scouring real estate listings and want to manage the entire process digitally. Luckily, you can now streamline your search by working with tech-enabled brokerage firms to collaborate online and save thousands with a commission rebate.

To help inspire LA homebuyers, the team from Prevu compiled a list of the most searched neighborhoods to start 2021.

Pasadena

Pasadena evokes a funky small-town vibe, providing locals with residences just a few minutes away from Downtown LA. Home to the Rose Bowl stadium in Brookside Park, Pasadena includes the Old Pasadena historic district, where buyers can explore Historic Route 66 to find a collection of shops and specialized eateries to patronize.

Located south of La Cañada, Pasadena is home to some of the most well-preserved historic craftsman-style homes in LA. Developers introduced the building style to Los Angeles back in the 1920s, and buyers coming to Pasadena today can buy refurbished homes harkening back to the early days of Los Angeles.

Browse listings for sale in Pasadena

Brentwood

Brentwood is an ideal place for buyers seeking spacious mansions, winding hillside drives, and vistas of the cityscape meeting the ocean. Technologists, industrialists, and entertainment moguls battle in bidding wars for hillside Brentwood homes nestled into the Santa Monica Mountains, providing spectacular vistas for homeowners.

Located just next to the 405 Freeway, Brentwood homeowners can drive north to get to Sherman Oaks or south to Santa Monica Drive to Hollywood and Downtown LA or stop in the middle to take in the views of Los Angeles from the Exhibitions Platform at The Getty Center Museum.

Brentwood has a collection of Mid-century homes like the Sturges House, a Usonia-style single-family residence built into a hillside. Beyond the vistas and storied homes, shoppers can find plenty of boutique shopping and restaurants at the Brentwood Market on Sunset Boulevard and big-box retailer shopping on Santa Monica Boulevard.

Browse listings for sale in Brentwood

Playa Del Rey / Marina Del Rey

Split by Ballona Creek, Playa Del Rey and Marina Del Rey are convenient to LAX, providing easy access for buyers that need to fly. Boating enthusiasts can find condominium units to purchase lining the berths in Marina Del Rey, providing easy access to the water, at the potential cost of pricey Homeowners Association Fees.

Just to the south of the Marina, buyers seeking beachfront properties close to the fledgling tech hubs of LA will love the hillside homes of Playa Del Rey. Technology workers are buying homes in the area in droves as disruptors such as Facebook, Hulu, and YouTube all have offices in or near Playa Del Rey.

Loyola Marymount University is near the district, just off Sepulveda Boulevard, where foodies can find plenty of restaurants and shopping centers. Hikers will also love the area as there is a large hillside bluff for residents to explore the hills above the Ballona Freshwater Marsh. Buyers seeking homes in Playa Del Rey can find new condominiums to move into or seek out palatial beachfront post-modern compounds built from concrete, glass, and steel.

Browse listings for sale in Playa Del Rey / Marina Del Rey

Mar Vista

Mar Vista is a perfect neighborhood for LA homebuyers commuting to Downtown that wish to remain near the Pacific. Venice Boulevard runs east-to-west through Mar Vista, taking new homeowners westward to the Venice oceanfront, and if they head east, they can take the road to the Santa Monica Freeway to travel towards DTLA.

Mar Vista is filled with single-family homes and condo units, enabling homebuyers to secure their footing on the property ladder. There are a variety of home styles in Mar Vista for buyers to choose from, ranging from traditional Craftsman homes built in the 1930s to modern new construction homes. These homes tend to sit on large properties, connected by winding streets that lead residents to nearby grocery stores, restaurants, and boutiques nestled along Venice Boulevard.

Browse listings for sale in Mar Vista

La Cañada Flintridge

La Cañada Flintridge is a hidden gem of the San Gabriel Mountains and is ideal for buyers seeking spacious hillside properties away from Downtown LA. The scenic Angeles Crest Highway begins in the northern end of this exclusive LA enclave, and to the south, buyers will find homes sitting atop the San Rafael Hills, providing spectacular views of the San Gabriel range.

One of the attractions for homeowners to look in La Cañada is the Descanso Gardens, featuring a collection of gardens and a stunning array of Camellia flowers. The La Cañada Town Center on Foothill Boulevard has plenty of boutiques, shopping centers, and restaurants for new homeowners to frequent. While most aerospace engineers work at SpaceX in Hawthorne, others work at NASA Jet Propulsion Center in La Cañada, taking up residence in newly constructed mansions or residing in historic Tudor-style houses built in the 1930s.

Browse listings for sale in La Cañada Flintridge

