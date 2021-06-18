Take Charge Of Your Health

As the world opens up, we’re seeing our loved ones again, taking up activities we put off for a year, and sitting down in our favorite restaurants. But it’s also time to think about getting back to the practices that keep us healthy, such as getting routine wellness exams and treating illnesses and injuries.

A CDC study estimates that 41% of adults put off seeing a doctor since the pandemic began. When that happens, there’s an increased risk of illness and even death from not detecting and treating conditions that would normally be found through a regular health screening. Not addressing those issues can further complicate them and make treatment and recovery more complicated.