Take Charge Of Your Health
As the world opens up, we’re seeing our loved ones again, taking up activities we put off for a year, and sitting down in our favorite restaurants. But it’s also time to think about getting back to the practices that keep us healthy, such as getting routine wellness exams and treating illnesses and injuries.
A CDC study estimates that 41% of adults put off seeing a doctor since the pandemic began. When that happens, there’s an increased risk of illness and even death from not detecting and treating conditions that would normally be found through a regular health screening. Not addressing those issues can further complicate them and make treatment and recovery more complicated.
That’s why we’re making sure you know our doors are open and we’re ready to help. Whether you need primary or specialty care, a procedure, maternity services or preventative screenings and checkups, Huntington Hospital has you covered. Together with our partners, we are here to safely care for your physical, mental and social well well being. If you’ve been delaying getting the care you need, it’s time to make your health a priority.