Sink Your Teeth Into The Jewish Deli Exhibition At The Skirball Cultural Center

By Sponsor
Published May 16, 2022 12:14 AM
Photo or Canter’s Deli in Los Angeles, California
(Canter’s Deli in Los Angeles, California. Photo by David George / Alamy Stock Photo)
Get a taste of deli history at the Skirball's new exhibition "I’ll Have What She’s Having”: The Jewish Deli! Explore how Jewish immigrants imported and adapted traditions to create a uniquely American restaurant. Through neon signs, menus, advertisements, uniforms, photographs, and clips of delis on the big and little screen, the exhibition traces the historical roots of the American Jewish deli to its place in pop culture.

This original Skirball exhibition is on view now through September 4, 2022; closed Mondays.

RELATED PROGRAM:

Late Night! The Jewish Deli | Special After-Hours Event

Friday, May 20, 6:30–10:00 pm

Enjoy after-hours access to "I’ll Have What She’s Having”: The Jewish Deli, grab vegan nosh from Mort and Betty's, and get down to a live DJ set.