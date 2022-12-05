Celebrate The Season With This Immersive Holiday Experience

Celebrate this season at Holiday Road, a new and exciting holiday experience in Los Angeles. See larger-than-life installations, thousands of Christmas lights, Santa, Mrs. Claus, elves, countless candy canes, and all your favorite holiday cheer!

Enjoy the sights along the immersive walking trail or get a bite to eat from the area’s best food trucks. There’s face painting for children, and for the grown-ups, enjoy a seasonal cocktail from the Holiday Bar. Don’t forget to pick up a keepsake from the souvenir shop or a gift from the winter market.

On select dates, you can take your family photo with Santa, or listen to some of your favorite holiday songs sung by live carolers as you stroll through the winter village scene.

Now that the winter holidays are here, it’s time to share the excitement. It’s fun for the whole family!

Details:

Friday, November 25 – Friday, December 30

5 p.m. - 10 p.m.

King Gillette Ranch

26800 West Mulholland Hwy

Calabasas, CA 91302

Buy Tickets

Tickets are $24.99 and up. Children 2 years and under are free. In addition to your admission tickets, be sure to purchase your parking pass to access the parking lot. If you are being dropped off at the show, you do not need a parking pass. Ticket prices may increase after the pre-sale period.