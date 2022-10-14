We Explain L.A.
This content was paid for by a sponsor. The LAist news team was not involved in its creation. Learn more about LAist's editorial guidelines.
Behind The Making Of ‘The Greatest Lava-Fueled Love Story Ever Told’

Published Oct 14, 2022 10:34 AM
fireoflove_kkrafft_01_285f3a97.jpeg
National Geographic Documentary Films
Los Angeles: don't miss your chance to see the year’s most explosive documentary, Fire of Love, in IMAX this Sunday, with special appearances from director Sara Dosa and narrator Miranda July! Find tickets at FireofLove.film.

VOGUE may have said it best: “See it on as big a screen as you can find.”

Rolling Stone called it: “The Greatest Lava-Fueled Love Story Ever Told.”

An IMAX screening of Fire of Love includes a Q&A with director Sara Dosa and narrator Miranda July.

Details:

Sunday, October 16 at 3 p.m.

Q&A with director Sara Dosa and narrator Miranda July

AMC Century City IMAX • 10250 Santa Monica Blvd • Los Angeles, CA 90067

fireoflove-poster.jpg
National Geographic Documentary Films