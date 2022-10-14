Behind The Making Of ‘The Greatest Lava-Fueled Love Story Ever Told’

Los Angeles: don't miss your chance to see the year’s most explosive documentary, Fire of Love, in IMAX this Sunday, with special appearances from director Sara Dosa and narrator Miranda July! Find tickets at FireofLove.film .

VOGUE may have said it best : “See it on as big a screen as you can find.”

Rolling Stone called it : “The Greatest Lava-Fueled Love Story Ever Told.”

An IMAX screening of Fire of Love includes a Q&A with director Sara Dosa and narrator Miranda July.

Details:

Sunday, October 16 at 3 p.m.

Q&A with director Sara Dosa and narrator Miranda July

Buy Tickets

AMC Century City IMAX • 10250 Santa Monica Blvd • Los Angeles, CA 90067