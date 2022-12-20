We Explain L.A.
Donate
Stay Connected

LAist is part of Southern California Public Radio (SCPR), a member-supported public media network. Hear our news on-air at our partner site:

KPCC Logo

Live Stream Schedule In Person

Keep up with LAist

Our top stories delivered weeknights
Donate

Share This
Sponsored Content

This content was paid for by a sponsor. The LAist news team was not involved in its creation. Learn more about LAist's editorial guidelines.
Sponsored

Quilting Exhibit At The Skirball – "Fabric of a Nation" On View Now

By Sponsor
Published Dec 20, 2022 8:46 AM
Quilts of varying geometric design hand on walls. 6 people in long black coats stand observing the quilts.
"Fabric of a Nation: American Quilt Stories," organized by the Museum of Fine Arts, Boston.
(Photo courtesy of the Skirball Cultural Center.)
Sponsored by:

Don’t miss the West Coast debut of Fabric of a Nation: American Quilt Stories at the Skirball Cultural Center! Discover the power of quilts and the extraordinary stories they tell.

Newly expanded to include additional Jewish and L.A. voices, this landmark exhibition tells a rich story of U.S. history and identity that deepens our understanding of the American experience. Following five centuries of the vibrant and democratic art form, this collection of quilts celebrates the artistry and vision of their creators and expands the notion of what a quilt can be.

Plan your visit and find out why it's one of LA Times' top arts and culture picks to see now.

Book Tickets

When: Exhibition on view now through March 12, 2023

Where: Skirball Cultural Center, 2701 N. Sepulveda Blvd., Los Angeles, CA 90049