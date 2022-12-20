Quilting Exhibit At The Skirball – "Fabric of a Nation" On View Now

Don’t miss the West Coast debut of Fabric of a Nation: American Quilt Stories at the Skirball Cultural Center! Discover the power of quilts and the extraordinary stories they tell.

Newly expanded to include additional Jewish and L.A. voices, this landmark exhibition tells a rich story of U.S. history and identity that deepens our understanding of the American experience. Following five centuries of the vibrant and democratic art form, this collection of quilts celebrates the artistry and vision of their creators and expands the notion of what a quilt can be.

Plan your visit and find out why it's one of LA Times' top arts and culture picks to see now.

Book Tickets

When: Exhibition on view now through March 12, 2023

Where: Skirball Cultural Center, 2701 N. Sepulveda Blvd., Los Angeles, CA 90049

