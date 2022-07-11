A Summertime Art Tradition Is Back In Laguna Beach

Celebrate 90 years of art with the Festival of Arts in Laguna Beach. Set in a spacious, open-air gallery two blocks from the ocean, this highly acclaimed fine art show features the work of over 100 award-winning local artists. From paintings, ceramics, photography, glass and more, the Festival of Arts showcases a variety of mediums and artwork styles for avid collectors and festival goers to browse and purchase directly from the artists.

In addition to the artwork on display, the summer calendar is jam-packed with special events and activities. Hands-on art classes are offered in various media for all ages and skill levels – yes, beginners included. Sip wine and sample gourmet chocolates at weekly wine tasting events or expand your knowledge by joining an expert-led art tour. On the Festival Concert Stage, enjoy daily live music from some of Southern California’s most talented acts. Reserved seating is available, so you can snag the best seats in the house ahead of time.

And when the sun goes down, the lights go up on one of the most unique theatrical performances in the world, the Pageant of the Masters. Each night in the outdoor amphitheater, works of art are re-created with real people posing in elaborate costumes and extravagant sets. Know the saying "Life imitates art"? You need to see how the professionals do it!

Live re-creation of 'Snow Viewing' by Toyohara Chikanobu, Woodblock Print, 1891, as part of Pageant of the Masters (Laguna Beach Festival of Arts)

More Info

The Festival of Arts is open daily July 5 - September 2. General admission starts at $10. Pageant of the Masters tickets start at $30.

Located at 650 Laguna Canyon Road, Laguna Beach, CA.

