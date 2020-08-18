Support for LAist comes from
A collage of images taken by parents participating in our series 'Parenting, Unfiltered'
(Chava Sanchez
/
LAist)
Parenting, Unfiltered
What Raising Kids In SoCal Really Looks Like

In the fall of 2019, we gave point-and-shoot film cameras to 12 Southern California parents of young children and invited them to document their lives. Since then, A LOT of things have changed: a pandemic, economic downturn and a national reckoning with the country’s history of racism and police violence, to name a few.

Yet, isn’t parenting so often about guiding kids through life’s big changes? Just as there was no one parenting experience before the pandemic, there is no single parenting experience during it, either. Throughout it all, these 12 parents continued taking photos with their phones and sharing with us how their lives were changing.
Meet The Parents
Join this group of families, from South Los Angeles to the San Fernando Valley and San Bernardino, as they show us what parenting really looks like, through their eyes.
  • Mehboob plays with his two young children.
    Mehboob “Ali” Abdullah & Diljot Kaur Ghuman
    Park Mesa Heights • Ages 33 (Ali) & 23 (Kaur) • Elder caregiver (Ali) & FedEx delivery driver (Kaur) • Live with Raheem (4) and Kalima (3)
  • Participatory Parent Photo Project: Allana Duncan
    Allana Duncan
    South L.A. • Age 27 • Data entry specialist at Fyllo, former administrative specialist at Crystal Stairs
  • Aurora Reyes smiles with her daughter for a photo.
    Aurora Reyes
    Koreatown • Age 42 • Full-time parent • Lives with Joseph (20), Jocelyn (18), Ryan (12), Anthony (7), Khloe (3); Grandson: Princeton (1)
  • Participatory Parent Photo Project: Franilyn
    Franilyn Dacono
    San Fernando Valley • Age 33 • Senior office technician for disability support services for LAUSD West Valley Occupational Center • Lives with Menard (husband), Francis (3), Mercia and Pedro (Menard’s parents)
  • Participatory Parent Photo Project: Madai Rodriguez (Jael)
    Madai Rodriguez
    San Bernardino • Age 26 • Former Uber/Lyft driver • Lives with Edgar (husband), Ariel (3) and Delilah (2)
  • Participatory Parent Photo Project: Nikeisha
    Nakeisha Robinson
    Anaheim • Age 40 • Birth equity consultant and community health advocate • Lives with Carlvin, Jr. (husband), Carlvin III (8), Nalani (5) and Carlvin, Sr. (father-in-law); Blended family also includes Chantel (26) and Jaylen (21)
  • A photo of Nikidda holding her son Hunter.
    Nikidda Thomas-Carrillo
    South L.A. • Age 38 • Full-time parent and certified personal trainer • Lives with Cesario (husband), Hunter (1), Patricia (mother) and Chris (brother)
  • Participatory Parent Photo Project: Noemi
    Noemí Cruz
    Pico-Union • Age 35 • Full-time parent • Lives with Faustino (husband), Naín (10), Abimelec (8) and Melquisedec (1)
  • Participatory Parent Photo Project: Rich
    Richard Avila Winburn
    San Fernando Valley • Age 53 • Freelance graphic designer • Lives with Jason (husband), Jackson (7) and Noah (5)
  • Participatory Parent Photo Project: Shameer
    Shammeer Dawson
    Hawthorne • Mother, social worker and blogger living with lupus • Lives with Taj (8), Shelora (6), Ronn and Rome (3-year-old twins)
  • Participatory Parent Photo Project: Trina
    Trina Flowers
    Hawthorne • Age 42 • Freelance photographer • Lives with Leilani (19), Josh (15), Aliyah (13) and Hali'a (1)
  • Participatory Parent Photo Project: Wooyong
    Wooyong Choi
    Koreatown • Age 45 • Restaurant sales • Lives with Hyunjung Kim (wife), Evelyn (9) and Amy (5)