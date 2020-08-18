Parenting, Unfiltered

In the fall of 2019, we gave point-and-shoot film cameras to 12 Southern California parents of young children and invited them to document their lives. Since then, A LOT of things have changed: a pandemic, economic downturn and a national reckoning with the country’s history of racism and police violence, to name a few.

Yet, isn’t parenting so often about guiding kids through life’s big changes? Just as there was no one parenting experience before the pandemic, there is no single parenting experience during it, either. Throughout it all, these 12 parents continued taking photos with their phones and sharing with us how their lives were changing.