Our Favorite Less-Visited California Stops

Planning a California road trip? Whether you’re venturing down the coast for the first time or you’re continuing a family tradition, one thing’s for sure: you’ll want a ride you can rely on.

If you’ve been on a group road trip before, you know that splitting everyone up into multiple cars, trying to keep the caravan together, and settling on where and when to stop can quickly put a damper on the fun. Enter: California Charter Bus Company , experts on local California transportation throughout the state! This company prides itself on transparent bus pricing , 24/7 representative availability, and the ability to follow the exact itinerary you want—but we’ll talk about that more later.

If you’re headed on a California road trip this summer, odds are San Francisco and Los Angeles fall somewhere on your trip itinerary. We don’t have to tell you that those popular cities have plenty to explore, but we do want to highlight a few nearby places that you might not have thought to visit before!

Stockton, California

About an hour and a half east of San Francisco and just under an hour south of Sacramento, Stockton lies on I-5 (better known as the “Golden State Freeway.”) It’s an easy stop if you’re traveling south to LA from Sacramento, or coming home to San Francisco from a visit to Yosemite.

(Terrance Emerson / Shutterstock)

Why we love it: Though it’s not on the coast, Stockton has no shortage of beautiful waterfront views. And if you’re in town early in the year, you can experience the city’s famous multi-day Cambodian New Year or Lunar New Year celebrations—the Cambodian celebration being one of the world’s largest (outside of Cambodia, that is).

The city is also known for its museums, with two popular choices being the Children’s Museum of Stockton for the little ones in your group and the Haggin Museum for the art enthusiasts.

Fresno, California

Tucked away in the San Joaquin Valley almost halfway between San Francisco and Los Angeles, Fresno (also serviced by regional group transportation experts Champion Charter Bus) is about a 3-hour drive from San Francisco and about a 4-hour drive from LA. It’s a bit harder to work into a road trip if you’re coming from either major metropolitan area, but we don’t think it deserves to be skipped over entirely when it comes to Cali road trips.

Because Champion has a broad service area within the West, they are also great for those group trips to Las Vegas. The company has experience booking casino bus rentals for bachelor and bachelorette parties, poker tournaments, tours of the city, and more. It’s only about a four-hour drive to Las Vegas from L.A., and this company will have you riding in comfort and style like a “Champion.”

(Jacob Boomsma / Shutterstock)

Why we love it: Fresno has easy access to over 300 different crops just in the county alone, making it a great place to explore local farmer’s markets and restaurants. It’s the birthplace of the raisin industry and home to Sun-Maid raisins, and it’s easy to find some of the freshest produce you’ll ever taste, including grapes, tomatoes, oranges, and local spicy Fresno peppers. You can also check out local Mexican cuisine at Don Pepe Taqueria, Italian at Sam’s Deli, and many more unique local spots throughout the city.

Santa Ana, California

About an hour south of Los Angeles’s city center lies Santa Ana , sometimes known as “Downtown Orange County” due to its status as the cultural hub of the surrounding county. Outsiders (and some locals) might still consider it “Los Angeles” for its proximity to the metro area, but the city holds a distinct culture and roster of attractions that are definitely worth checking out if you’re in the area.

(Matt Gush / Shutterstock)

Why we love it: There’s something for everybody in Santa Ana. History buffs can check out the Heritage Museum of Orange County or the Bowers Museum to learn more about the history and art of the region; adults in your group can head to Blinking Owl Distillery to sip on spirits made from California-grown organic grains; and everyone can enjoy a bite to eat at Fourth Street Market, a food hall where up-and-coming restaurateurs test their newest creations.

Charter Bus Options for California Road Trips

Okay, back to what we were talking about up top. If you’re bringing a group through California, you’re going to want a ride you can rely on, and a ride that can seat everybody. Trusted charter bus providers like California Charter Bus Company and Champion Charter Bus book buses that can hold up to 56 passengers at once, so you can keep everyone together and enjoy the ride while a professional bus driver takes the wheel.

Plus, with these companies, you get to choose your own itinerary instead of sticking to a predetermined tour itinerary. Add as many or as few stops as you’d like to museums, zoos, farmers’ markets, movies, or anything else you’d like to see. They’ll make sure your friends and family are transported safely throughout your Cali road trip!

