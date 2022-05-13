Support for LAist comes from
News

Workers At 2 Southern California Starbucks Are Voting Whether To Unionize. Results Will Be Released Today

By  Camila Thur de Koos
Published May 13, 2022 7:00 AM
A group of people stand together for a photo in front of a Starbucks sign with their fists in the air.
Employees from the Long Beach and Lakewood stores during rallies last month.
(Courtesy Tyler Keelling)
The results of unionization votes at two local Starbucks are due out later Friday.

If approved, the stores — one in Lakewood, the other in Long Beach — would become the first Starbucks in Southern California with a union.

Barista Tyler Keeling, who's leading organizing efforts at the Lakewood location, said he's nervous, but confident, about the vote.

"Workers are waking up and saying we are the ones who make the money for the company, nobody else," Keeling said. "It's not a CEO it's not some high upper management, it's us at the ground level interacting with customers that is making every dime for this company."

Starbucks is facing unionization efforts throughout the country. Two stores in Santa Cruz just became the first in California to unionize.

A Starbucks spokesperson said in a statement that the company believes it works better with local stores "as partners, without a union in between, and that conviction has not changed."

We will have more later on this developing story.

