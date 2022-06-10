Well It's A Hot One, SoCal — Here's What You Need To Know This Weekend

Your donation today keeps LAist independent, ready to meet the needs of our city, and paywall free. Thank you for your partnership, we can't do this without you.

We're getting hot weather this weekend, with the heat really kicking in Friday. This week's heat wave is expected to peak over the next couple days. Temps are expected to hit 100 degrees in the San Fernando, San Gabriel, and Santa Clarita valleys Friday — and be in the upper 90s Saturday. Heat advisories have been issued for the the San Fernando, San Gabriel, and Santa Clarita valleys, as well as the Santa Monica Mountains.

An excessive heat advisory went into effect at 10 a.m. for the Antelope Valley, where temperatures could reach 107 degrees, according to the National Weather Service — oof.

The National Weather Service warns that the hot, dry weather brings "elevated fire danger." That hot, dry weather is especially being felt in the inland areas, with record highs expected in interior and desert areas.

The Inland Empire might also see triple-digit temperatures, while downtown Los Angeles and inland Orange County temps will be in the mid-to-upper 80s.

Beaches will be in the 70s to around 80 degrees — farther inland, it'll be around 90, with inland high temperatures 10-15 degrees above normal over the next few days. The coastal valleys will be in the mid-90s. The Riverside area will get up to 105. In the Coachella Valley, it'll top out at 111 Friday and 116 Saturday.

But you can expect some relief soon, National Weather Service lead forecaster David Gomberg said.

“The large ridge of high pressure that's responsible for the heat will start to weaken and shift eastward by Sunday, Monday,” Gomberg said. “So we will see a noticeably stronger onshore sea-breeze influence that will bring some welcome relief, especially to the valley areas.”

A low pressure system will spread cooler temperatures inland Sunday and Monday, with stronger, gusty southwest-to-west winds in the mountains and deserts.

That relief will unfortunately be short-lived. Gomberg expects another heat wave starting mid-next week.

Staying safe in the heat Don't wait until you're thirsty to drink water or electrolyte-replacements Drink cool water, not extremely cold water (which can cause cramps) Avoid sweetened drinks, caffeine, and alcohol

Protect a pet from excessive heat

Never leave a pet or animal in a garage Never leave a pet or animal in a vehicle Never leave a pet or animal in the sun Provide shade Provide clean drinking water

Protect a human from excessive heat

Check in frequently with family, friends, and neighbors. Offer assistance or rides to those who are sick or have limited access to transportation. And give extra attention to people most at risk, including:

Elderly people (65 years and older) Infants Young children People with chronic medical conditions People with mental illness People taking certain medications (i.e.: "If your doctor generally limits the amount of fluid you drink or has you on water pills, ask how much you should drink while the weather is hot," says the CDC)



Tips to stay cool Kiddie pool Lotions in the fridge Eat spicy foods in the basement (or on the floor) while wearing a damp shirt and listening to the rain setting on your white noise machine Make sure ceiling fans are running counterclockwise Wet paper towels. Fold into ankle and wrist cuffs. Freeze. Wear. Repeat. Build a DIY AC Build a mini cold air fan Build an "evaporative cooler for immediate heat relief" Make a barricade of fans and ice cubes Go to an air-conditioned store and browse for as long as possible (Target is a good option for this). Close all the curtains, preferably the heat-absorbing kind Or open all the windows, depending on the breeze situation Cool bath or shower twice a day Wash your sheets before bed but don't dry them — put them on your bed damp (provided you're dealing with a dry heat) Portable A/C unit

