WeHo Weed Businesses This 420: Come Be A Pothead, Not A Butthead

Cannabis businesses around the region, legal and otherwise, are pushing all kinds of 420 promotions in honor of a day that’s circuitously come to celebrate all things marijuana.

West Hollywood is home to Emerald Village, a consortium of cannabis businesses growing a high-end pot industry presence in the city.

The group has come together to not only promote business but to ask its customers to keep their collective cool.

Emerald Village Executive Director Scott Schmidt said owners want patrons to remember that when you come to West Hollywood, you’re part of a community and that comes with certain expectations.

“We don't want you to smoke a joint in public as you walk down the street or in front of someone's home,” he said. And that includes while parked in your car "or in any of our bars that sell alcohol because that could get them in trouble with ABC ,” he said, referring to the state’s Alcoholic Beverage Control.

Schmidt also reminded visitors not to space out on WeHo’s strict parking rules. “I don't want you to get a ticket because that would make a really bad 420 day,” he said.

There’s also a new consumption lounge opening. The Artist Tree sells cannabis products you can use on-site, and offers a menu from a neighboring restaurant. It's the only pot cafe operating right now while another is slated to open soon and the first OG Cannabis Cafe works to reopen since closing in the pandemic.

Schmidt added if you do smoke, vape, or ingest edibles while in West Hollywood, try to consume responsibly and not overdo it.

In other words, if you get lit, keep it low-key. Good advice always.