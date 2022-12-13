Watch Live: LA City Council Holds First Meeting With New Members Amid Ongoing Tensions

Dear reader, we're asking you to help us keep local news available for all. Your financial support keeps our stories free to read, instead of hidden behind paywalls. We believe when reliable local reporting is widely available, the entire community benefits. Thank you for investing in your neighborhood.

Start your day with LAist Sign up for How To LA, delivered weekday mornings. Subscribe

Topline:

The Los Angeles City Council is holding its first meeting with five newly-elected council members amid ongoing tensions over the leaked audio tape scandal at City Hall.

What's at stake: The new council members take office in the wake of a scandal over a leaked recording of three council members making racist and homophobic remarks. The incident led to the resignation of then-City Council President Nury Martinez and calls for council members Gil Cedillo and Kevin de León to resign. It has also led to repeated meeting cancellations. This weekend, an altercation between de León and an activist was recorded at a Lincoln Heights holiday event. Prior to Tuesday's meeting, supporters of De León were arguing loudly with members of Black Lives Matter L.A. outside council chambers.

What's on the agenda: The council is expected to vote on a resolution ratifying Mayor Karen Bass's state of emergency declaration over the homelessness crisis.

Why it matters: The recent election and scandal represent a massive facelift for the city council, as nearly half of the seats are occupied by new members compared with a year ago. Two of them, Eunisses Hernandez and Hugo Soto-Martinez, represent a growing progressive presence at City Hall. They were both backed by the L.A. chapter of Democratic Socialists of America (like Nithya Raman in 2020) and both unseated incumbents.

Watch live: The meeting was scheduled to start at 10 a.m. — you can watch live here: