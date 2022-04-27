UC To Cover In-State Tuition For Native American Students Who Are Members of Federally Recognized Tribes

Your donation today keeps LAist independent, ready to meet the needs of our city, and paywall free. Thank you for your partnership, we can't do this without you.

Starting this fall, the University of California will cover all in-state tuition and fees for undergraduate and graduate students who are members of federally recognized Native American, American Indian, and Alaska Native tribes.

In a letter, President Michael Drake says the UC Native American Opportunity Program will make the UC system "more affordable and accessible" for Native American students.

“The University of California is committed to recognizing and acknowledging historical wrongs endured by Native Americans,” he said.

The program excludes students from tribes that are not federally recognized, however. Drake says the university will provide information on outside scholarship opportunities for members of unrecognized tribes.

There are 109 federally recognized tribes present in California. A university spokesperson says the program is currently estimated to benefit around 500 undergraduate students and 160 graduate students.