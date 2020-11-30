Support for LAist comes from
UC Extends Application Deadline For Fall 2021

By Jill Replogle
Published Nov 30, 2020 12:18 PM
'Tis the season for college application essays. The deadline to apply for the University of California Fall 2021 semester is Nov. 30. (Kat Stokes via Unsplash)
University of California hopefuls got an early gift on Sunday: a few extra days to turn in their applications for the fall 2021 semester.

UC announced Sunday evening that it was extending the deadline for incoming freshman and transfer students to Friday, Dec. 4 because applicants were facing technical difficulties with the online submission portal.

Shortly after 4 p.m. on Sunday, applicants — and, in some cases, their parents — started sending desperate Tweets to UC's undergraduate admissions account.

At 5:48 p.m., UC officials tweeted that the application system was experiencing an outage and asked for patience. Then, an hour later, they announced that they were extending the deadline. The news was met, mostly, with relief.

In a statement, a UC spokesperson said that the online application system had experienced intermittent outages for three hours on Sunday due to a problem with one of the servers. "In the meantime, we have taken additional measures to ensure the system performs well while continuing to closely monitor it," the statement reads.

They said all students who had not yet completed their applications would be notified of the extension.

UC officials did have one request for last-minute applicants: Don't wait until the next last minute, which — just a reminder — starts at 11:58 p.m. PST on Dec. 4.

NEED INFO ABOUT APPLYING TO COLLEGE? READ THIS:

WATCH OUR TIKTOK VIDEO FOR ESSAY TIPS:

@laistvidsYou before using these tips in your college app essays: 😔🤚 You after: 🤚#ucapplication #collegeessays #collegeadmissions

♬ Elevator Music - Bohoman

UPDATE: 1:15 p.m.: This story has been updated to include additional information from a UC spokesperson.

Our news is free on LAist. To make sure you get our coverage: Sign up for our daily coronavirus newsletter. To support our non-profit public service journalism: Donate Now.