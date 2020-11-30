UC Extends Application Deadline For Fall 2021

Full transparency: Although we’ve experienced a huge growth in readership, not nearly enough of our readers have stepped up to support our non-profit model. Please take a moment right now during our spring member drive to keep LAist strong.

University of California hopefuls got an early gift on Sunday: a few extra days to turn in their applications for the fall 2021 semester.

UC announced Sunday evening that it was extending the deadline for incoming freshman and transfer students to Friday, Dec. 4 because applicants were facing technical difficulties with the online submission portal.

Due to the technical difficulties that many were experiencing on Nov. 29, the deadline for the UC application has been extended to 11:59 pm PST, Friday, Dec. 4. — UC Application (@UC_Apply) November 30, 2020

Shortly after 4 p.m. on Sunday, applicants — and, in some cases, their parents — started sending desperate Tweets to UC's undergraduate admissions account.

Your portal is down & students across the country are highly stressed. Please alert your IT Dept & remedy ASAP! Thank you, Signed the mother of a HS Senior who's already lost school, sports, prom and in-person activities...let's not add college to the list. #fixit #UCapply — Shannon Hunt (@Shansanity) November 30, 2020

you guys cannot do this to me now i was so close to submitting pls fix the website i’m begging you — jackie (@sunookoo) November 30, 2020

I wrote my essays in the portal instead of in a separate document, and when I tried to save the essay (that I just so happened to work the hardest on) to my application, it glitched me out and deleted the whole essay. I was about to submit my app, and now I'm crying 🥲 — Devin Laye (@DevinLaye) November 30, 2020

At 5:48 p.m., UC officials tweeted that the application system was experiencing an outage and asked for patience. Then, an hour later, they announced that they were extending the deadline. The news was met, mostly, with relief.

gonna cry — benisawesome (@minigun396) November 30, 2020

What about the students who were responsible to turn it in before the deadline but took time away from family and the holiday to work and review their app knowing the due date is NOV30, where are those 5 days? Allow submitters to open back their application. — Kay Nguyen (@kkay_nguyen) November 30, 2020

In a statement, a UC spokesperson said that the online application system had experienced intermittent outages for three hours on Sunday due to a problem with one of the servers. "In the meantime, we have taken additional measures to ensure the system performs well while continuing to closely monitor it," the statement reads.

They said all students who had not yet completed their applications would be notified of the extension.

UC officials did have one request for last-minute applicants: Don't wait until the next last minute, which — just a reminder — starts at 11:58 p.m. PST on Dec. 4.

UPDATE: 1:15 p.m.: This story has been updated to include additional information from a UC spokesperson.

