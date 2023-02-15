Support for LAist comes from
Transportation and Mobility

White House Plans To Make Some Tesla EV Chargers Available to All

By  Gillian Morán Pérez
Published Feb 15, 2023 8:45 AM
A car with a clean air access sticker is plugged into a power up station.
A Tesla car is recharged at a Power Up fast charger station on April 14, 2022 in Pasadena.
(Mario Tama
/
Getty Images)
Topline:

Tesla will make 7,500 charging stations available to all U.S. electric vehicles by the end of 2024, according to a new plan released by the White House Wednesday.

Why it matters: The White House released new standardsto make electric vehicle charging stations more convenient and reliable for EV drivers, especially for drivers making long-distance trips.

Why now: The administration hopes these new standards will help meet President Joe Biden's ambitious plan of net-zero emissions by 2050. Under the plan, Biden aims to build a network of 500,000 electric vehicle chargers along major highways. It's part of his initiative to have EVs make up at least 50% of car sales by 2030.

The backstory: There are currently 130,000 public EV chargers across the country. Alongside Tesla, General Motors, EVgo, Pilot, Hertz and others are committing to expand their networks by adding thousands of charging ports over the next two years.

