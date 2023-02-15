Snow Forces The 5 Freeway Over The Grapevine To Close Overnight
Topline:
The I-5 over the Grapevine was closed in both directions last night due to snow, creating unsafe road conditions.
The details: The California Highway Patrol in El Tejon reported at around 9 p.m. that the I-5 was closed in both directions because of snow. Southbound traffic was being turned around at Grapevine Road in Kern County and northbound traffic was being turned around at Parker Road in Castaic, according to CalTrans. They said the road would reopen once conditions improve.
At this time north and southbound I-5 is closed due to unsafe road and weather conditions over the Grapevine. Once these conditions improve the I-5 will be reopened. We are working diligently with Caltrans to make the roadway safe for travel. pic.twitter.com/Z6WFsfEnCV— CHP Fort Tejon (@CHPFortTejon) February 15, 2023
What now: At 4 a.m. today, CalTrans said all lanes were back open, adding that the California Highway Patrol is escorting traffic over The Grapevine and ask that drivers remain behind escort vehicles, drive slowly and safely.
I-5 in the Grapevine— Caltrans District 7 (@CaltransDist7) February 15, 2023
Lanes are OPEN in both directions as of 3:40 a.m. CHP stopped running escorts at approximately 6:15 a.m. Reduce your speed. Updates & cameras at https://t.co/O37QesJHpw #grapevine #snow pic.twitter.com/MTzo8rb4wr
-
The Storms Brought (A Lot) More Potholes. Here’s How To Get Money For Repairs If Your Car Is DamagedStep one: Pull out that phone and snag photos of the pothole and car damage.
-
If you’ve ever seen a street name that has multiple versions like drive, place and road, this one’s for you. It makes little sense now, but there’s an old reason for it.
-
The goal is to reduce the often inequitable police enforcement of crossing the street. In Los Angeles, nearly a third of citations each year are written to Black pedestrians, who make up about 9% of the city’s population.
-
L.A. parking rules are confusing (and enraging). This guide will help.
-
We all know LAX is a necessary evil, but can that ever change? Here’s your guide to the airport’s hacks, history and future.
-
Here are some ways to avoid being another L.A. stereotype.