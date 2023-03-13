Support for LAist comes from
Become a sponsor
We Explain L.A.
Donate
Stay Connected

LAist is part of Southern California Public Radio, a member-supported public media network. For the latest national news from NPR and our live radio broadcast, visit LAist.com/radio

Keep up with our local independent news

The Top 5 newsletter catches you up with LA’s top 5 stories in just 3 minutes.
Donate

Share This
Transportation and Mobility

Rideshares From LAX Are Pricey, So These USC Students Created An App To Make It Easier To Actually Share Rides

By Arantza Peña Popo and Ashley Rusch
Published Mar 13, 2023 3:23 PM
The LAX entrance with a sign that shows three different routes to drive. One goes to the arrivals floor, another to departing, and the last to Sepulveda Boulevard. In the back are the plyons and big LAX sign. Palm trees line the wide highway, while the sun slowly sets.
With spring break on the horizon, USC students can now test out a new app, Shairport, to share rides with other students to LAX.
(Mario Tama
/
Getty Images)
Before you read more...
Dear reader, we're asking you to help us keep local news available for all. Your tax-deductible financial support keeps our stories free to read, instead of hidden behind paywalls. We believe when reliable local reporting is widely available, the entire community benefits. Thank you for investing in your neighborhood.

Topline:

Rides from USC to LAX can get costly on a college budget, so a few students made an app to help make traveling to and from more manageable.

How it works: The Shairport app helps USC students connect with each other so they can share rides from L.A. International Airport back to campus, allowing them to avoid shouldering the full cost of a rideshare service. It's specific to USC, and all riders must log in using their student credentials.

Why it matters: Ordering a Lyft or Uber to and from LAX can be costly — upwards of $80 for a 20-minute ride — and price surges make it hard for students to catch affordable rides. "For students on a budget, that is a huge blow coming back to campus," says James McColl, a junior at USC who along with classmates pitched the idea in their software development class.

Support for LAist comes from
Become a sponsor

Why now: USC already has an LAX shuttle service that takes students to the airport, but there's no alternative to get them back to campus, McColl says. This weekend will be the true test for Shairport, he adds, since Spring Break starts next week.

Most Read
Best of LAist