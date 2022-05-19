Metro Is Offering Free Bus And Train Rides Today In Honor Of Bike To Work Day

Your donation today keeps LAist independent, ready to meet the needs of our city, and paywall free. Thank you for your partnership, we can't do this without you.

In honor of Bike Month, Metro is offering free bus and rail rides throughout the day on Thursday, which is designated as Bike to Work Day. The agency will also provide free 30-minute bike rides through its bike share program.

The effort is part of a push to encourage Angelenos to use public transit, including rentable bicycles.

A number of companies and organizations throughout L.A. are participating in Bike to Work Day, including Children's Hospital L.A. and various restaurants in Chinatown, which are partnering with Metro to offer lunch during an hour-long bike ride starting at noon.

Other events throughout Bike Month include free bike check-ups in Long Beach, an E-Bike 101 ride in El Monte, and more. In Culver City, Equator Coffee is giving away free coffee and treats for cyclists.

To redeem a free Metro bike ride, cyclists can use the code 051922, which is good for multiple rides throughout the day.