Support for LAist comes from
Become a sponsor
We Explain L.A.
Donate
Stay Connected

LAist is part of Southern California Public Radio (SCPR), a member-supported public media network. Hear our news on-air at our partner site:

KPCC Logo

Live Stream Schedule In Person

Keep up with LAist

Our top stories delivered weeknights
Donate

Share This
Transportation and Mobility

Metro Is Offering Free Bus And Train Rides Today In Honor Of Bike To Work Day

By  Phoenix Tso  and Jessica P. Ogilvie
Published May 19, 2022 11:15 AM
Two Metro bikes are parked outside a large glass office building.
L.A. Metro's bike-share program is getting cheaper and more convenient as ridership sags and private dockless bikes and scooters multiply.
(Dianne Yee
/
Flickr)
Stories like these are only possible with your help!
Your donation today keeps LAist independent, ready to meet the needs of our city, and paywall free. Thank you for your partnership, we can't do this without you.

In honor of Bike Month, Metro is offering free bus and rail rides throughout the day on Thursday, which is designated as Bike to Work Day. The agency will also provide free 30-minute bike rides through its bike share program.

The Brief

The effort is part of a push to encourage Angelenos to use public transit, including rentable bicycles.

A number of companies and organizations throughout L.A. are participating in Bike to Work Day, including Children's Hospital L.A. and various restaurants in Chinatown, which are partnering with Metro to offer lunch during an hour-long bike ride starting at noon.

Support for LAist comes from
Become a sponsor

Other events throughout Bike Month include free bike check-ups in Long Beach, an E-Bike 101 ride in El Monte, and more. In Culver City, Equator Coffee is giving away free coffee and treats for cyclists.

To redeem a free Metro bike ride, cyclists can use the code 051922, which is good for multiple rides throughout the day.

What questions do you have about Southern California?

Related Stories