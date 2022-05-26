Millions of Southern Californians Are Expected To Travel This Memorial Day Weekend

Your donation today keeps LAist independent, ready to meet the needs of our city, and paywall free. Thank you for your partnership, we can't do this without you.

Stories like these are only possible with your help!

Start your day with LAist Sign up for the Morning Brief, delivered weekdays. Subscribe

With Memorial Day weekend quickly approaching, Los Angeles International Airport officials are expecting around 200,000 travelers daily starting today through Monday.

That's more than double the usual amount of passenger traffic, according to LAX spokesperson Heath Montgomery. LAX has been averaging about 83,000 travelers a day in recent months although in 2019 that number was "more like 110,000."

Montgomery advises people to arrive early, reserve parking in advance, and continue following COVID safety protocols as the airport welcomes back more travelers.

“Not everybody is comfortable being in a crowd and traveling again, some people probably have not traveled in the last two years, and this is their first time back at the airport,” he said. “So have a little respect for everybody else. Take that personal responsibility to wear a mask.”

Masks are required inside local airports and on public transportation within the county of Los Angeles.

Memorial Day travel coincides with an increase in COVID-19 cases in L.A. County and the first confirmed California case of monkeypox detected in Sacramento County.

The Automobile Club of Southern California’s Anlleyn Venegas says she’s expecting 3.1 million SoCal residents to take trips during the holiday weekend. Friday afternoon could be the busiest travel day, where freeways could see twice the amount of normal traffic.

“During the five-day holiday travel period, the Auto Club expects to rescue 63,000 motorists in Southern California,” Venegas said.

She suggests planning ahead:

Check your tire tread and inflation pressure

Make sure fluids are topped off and that your car battery is in good shape

Avoid jackrabbit starts and hard accelerations – they increase fuel consumption

Leave before 9 a.m. or after 6 p.m. to avoid the worst traffic