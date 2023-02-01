Support for LAist comes from
Transportation and Mobility

Power Goes Out At LAX, Temporarily Hobbling Operations

By  LAist Staff
Published Feb 1, 2023 3:11 PM
Four pillars lighted in yellow make the backdrop to a lighted LAX sign in giant letters.
The lights of a shuttle bus streak past the large LAX letters that welcome travelers in February 2002.
(David McNew
/
Getty Images)
Topline:

LAX officials reported most terminals were affected by a loss of power at the airport, one of the busiest in the world. The outage appears to have lasted for less than an hour.

What happened? It's not immediately clear but at about 2:40 p.m. Wednesday the official LAX account tweeted that LA Dept. of Water and Power was "assessing a power issue impacting some LAX facilities at this time."

At that time they said operations were normal. Within minutes of that post, they reported that TSA had stopped screening passengers in most terminals. At that point, they said most terminals were affected and they cautioned travelers to leave extra time.

What's going on now? Most terminals were back online by about 3:10 p.m. and LAX officials said they expected TSA to restart screenings shortly.

Federal Aviation Administration spokesperson Tony Molinaro says, "The FAA’s air traffic control tower has electrical power and is able to provide regular services."

At 3:21 p.m., LAX officials tweeted that their crews were "able to make switches in the field to reroute power to LAX and restore service," and that power was being restored. The cause of the outage, which lasted for approximately 50 minutes, is still under investigation.

