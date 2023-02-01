Power Goes Out At LAX, Temporarily Hobbling Operations

Dear reader, we're asking you to help us keep local news available for all. Your tax-deductible financial support keeps our stories free to read, instead of hidden behind paywalls. We believe when reliable local reporting is widely available, the entire community benefits. Thank you for investing in your neighborhood.

Hi, I’m Aaricka! If you're enjoying this article, you'll love my daily morning newsletter, How To LA. Every weekday, you'll get fresh, community-driven stories that catch you up with our independent local news. Subscribe

Topline:

LAX officials reported most terminals were affected by a loss of power at the airport, one of the busiest in the world. The outage appears to have lasted for less than an hour.

What happened? It's not immediately clear but at about 2:40 p.m. Wednesday the official LAX account tweeted that LA Dept. of Water and Power was "assessing a power issue impacting some LAX facilities at this time."

At that time they said operations were normal. Within minutes of that post, they reported that TSA had stopped screening passengers in most terminals. At that point, they said most terminals were affected and they cautioned travelers to leave extra time.

What's going on now? Most terminals were back online by about 3:10 p.m. and LAX officials said they expected TSA to restart screenings shortly.

Federal Aviation Administration spokesperson Tony Molinaro says, "The FAA’s air traffic control tower has electrical power and is able to provide regular services."

At 3:21 p.m., LAX officials tweeted that their crews were "able to make switches in the field to reroute power to LAX and restore service," and that power was being restored. The cause of the outage, which lasted for approximately 50 minutes, is still under investigation.

