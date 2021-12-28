Metro Is Free To Ride New Year’s Eve (For A Limited Time)

Your tax-deductible gift today powers our reporters and keeps us independent. We rely on you, our reader, not paywalls to stay funded because we believe important news and information should be freely accessible to all.

Metro bus and rail lines will be free to ride overnight on New Year’s Eve — for several hours.

The free ride time is 9 p.m. Dec. 31 until 2 a.m. Jan. 1, 2022.

“All Metro Rail stations with fare gates will be unlatched, and fare boxes and validators will not deduct fare from TAP cards and fare media,” agency officials said on their website . Metro also notes:

…there will be no overnight or enhanced rail service on Dec. 31, New Year’s Eve. Normal weekday bus and train schedules and service levels will be in effect. Trains will run approximately every 20 minutes after 8 p.m., and last trains will depart around midnight.

And if you’re thinking about watching Pasadena’s Rose Parade in person or have tickets to the Rose Bowl this year, Metro’s L (Gold) Line will be running more trains on New Year’s Day — though fare charges resume by that time.

You can check Metro’s service timetables for more details.

There are also free shuttles to the Rose Bowl running near the Memorial Park Station if you want to avoid shelling out $50-$60 for parking at the stadium.

And for anyone who wants an up-close look at the intricate Rose Parade floats following the main event, Metro will also run shuttles between its Sierra Madre Villa Station and the Floatfest viewing area just east of Victory Park in Pasadena. The shuttles will run from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on New Year’s Day and 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Jan. 2, 2022.

Metro is also offering a free 30-minute ride on its bike share service from Dec. 24 through Jan. 2. Rides longer than 30 minutes are $1.75 for each additional half-hour.