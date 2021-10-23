Support for LAist comes from
We Explain L.A.
Transportation and Mobility

LA Drivers: Look Out For Major 101 Freeway Closure Near DTLA This Weekend

By  LAist Staff
Published Oct 22, 2021 6:13 PM
The skyline of downtown Los Angeles is in the back left of this rendering showing a bridge with looping arches crossing a multi-lane freeway all the way into urban space.
A rendering shows the planned bridge stretching over the 101 Freeway at the bottom right.
(Courtesy City of L.A.)
Heads up drivers — starting tonight at 10 p.m. (Friday, Oct. 22) parts of the 101 Freeway near Boyle Heights will be shut down through Sunday afternoon.

It's the 2.5 mile stretch around the 6th Street Viaduct construction site.

A map show the area of the 101 Freeway to be shut down in yellow with alternative routes south in red and north in dark blue.
(Courtesy City of LA)

The reason is to remove the supporting structure under the bridge that is no longer needed and it's all part of the ongoing $588-million Sixth Street Viaduct Replacement Project that's being handled by LA's Bureau of Engineering.

The area will also be closed in early November. Here are the hours for both closures:

  • Weekend 1 Closure: Friday, Oct. 22, at 10 p.m. to Sunday Oct. 24, at 3 p.m.
  • Weekend 2 Closure: Thursday, Nov, 4, at 10 p.m. to Sunday Nov. 6, at 3 p.m.

Also, you might want to be aware that not too far from the area that is closing down, part of a 33-inch brick concrete sewer line collapsed Friday at 6th Street and Mission Road.
This portion of sewer line is 95 years old. Sewage has overflowed — 2,00 to 3,00 gallons in all (ick.) The area has been have sandbagged and efforts are being made to stop the flow before it reaches the L.A. River.

The L.A, Department of Public Works puts the cost of repairing this collapse at $400,000 to $1 million.

What questions do you have about Southern California?

