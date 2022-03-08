Support for LAist comes from
Become a sponsor
We Explain L.A.
Donate
Stay Connected

LAist is part of Southern California Public Radio (SCPR), a member-supported public media network. Hear our news on-air at our partner site:

KPCC Logo

Live Stream Schedule In Person

Keep up with LAist

Our top stories delivered weeknights
Donate

Share This
Transportation and Mobility

If You Were Waiting Until Now To Get A Hybrid Or Electric Car, The Market Has Some Bad News For You

By  Kyle Stokes
Published Mar 8, 2022 11:51 AM
A man's hand is shown in close-up holding a gas pump as he pumps gas into a grey car. The man wears a worn-out brown leather jacket and blue jeans.
As gas prices soar, so does demand for hybrid and electric vehicles.
(Gas Pump via Shutterstock)
LAist relies on you to stay independent.
Important local news should be freely accessible to all, not hidden behind paywalls. If you like the stories you read on LAist and want to keep them coming, make a donation today. Your gift powers our reporting and helps keep you connected to your community.

Gas prices in Southern California are spiking to record highs. So maybe you’re considering replacing your gas-guzzler with an electric or hybrid vehicle. But good luck finding the one you want.

In the past, when gas prices have risen, car buyers have gotten a lot choosier about fuel efficiency. But Brian Maas of the California New Car Dealers Association says this is a bad time for choosy buyers: a shortage of the microchips that power all cars’ increasingly complex computer systems has choked the flow of new vehicles from assembly lines to dealership lots.

“In the current environment, dealers don’t have enough inventory regardless," Maas said. "What it means is there’s probably going to be more demand for highly-efficient vehicles, electric vehicles, etc. — but dealers don’t have many of those anyway.”

Maas points out hybrid and electric vehicles have already surged in popularity. In 2017, they made up 10% of all the new cars sold in California. Last year, it soared to 23%.

Support for LAist comes from
Become a sponsor

High gas prices won’t turn buyers off of gas-only vehicles all at once — but Maas says if prices stay high demand for hybrid and electric cars could rise even more.

What questions do you have about Southern California?

Related Stories