No Relief In Sight. At $5.43 A Gallon The Gas Price Rise Marches On

At this point, it's not a shock. And yet, it's still a shock.

Yes, gas prices remain through the roof around the nation. And yes, they're particularly high in Southern California. The Automobile Club of Southern California says the average price for a gallon of regular unleaded is now at $5.43 in Los Angeles and Orange counties.

While the U.S. only imports a relatively small amount of oil from Russia, a bipartisan group of lawmakers is calling for a ban on Russian oil imports after authoritarian leader Vladimir Putin escalated attacks on Ukraine.

Crude oil and natural gas are the Kremlin's lifeblood. It supplies nearly 40% of Europe's natural gas, according to the Associated Press. President Biden has been hesitant to restrict Russian oil in fear of fanning further inflation flames.

Laura Thompson, who was filling up her tank at a gas station in Pasadena, says the cost is shocking. She rushed to the gas station to fill up her tank before gas prices get even higher. Still, she's OK with paying more in solidarity with Ukraine.

"I was just stunned to see that I was about to pay $5.98 a gallon," Thompson said. "Also part of me was like, I will pay whatever I need to...so here I am...so happy to pay more...don't care and just will you know, kind of limit where I'm headed."

Thompson, who spent $60 on gas for her hybrid vehicle, says the cost is changing the way she drives, and she plans to stick closer to home.