We Explain L.A.
Transportation and Mobility

Heads Up — Parts of The 134 East Will Be Closed This Week

By Gillian Morán Pérez, Ashley Rusch
Published Apr 10, 2023 4:11 PM
The sunset turns the sky orange in the background. In the foreground is the silhouette of a freeway bridge.
The 134 Freeway in the Glendale/Eagle Rock area.
(Photo by melissssaf
/
via LAist Featured Photos on Flickr)
What you should know

Starting tonight, three eastbound lanes of the 134 Freeway will be closed in Pasadena between North Rafael Avenue and Orange Grove Boulevard.

Why are the lanes closing?

Caltrans is installing a safety inspection platform on the east side of the bridge over the Arroyo Seco.

Allison Colburn, a spokesperson for Caltrans, says that crews are working the whole week to get the bridge up to federal safety standards by improving the barrier and fence height.

How long will the closures last?

These closures will only be in the evenings to mornings Monday through Friday, with a reopening Saturday morning.

Three eastbound SR 134 lanes will be closed:

  • Monday through Thursday from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. the following day.
  • Friday from 11 p.m to 8 a.m. the following day.

The eastbound 134 on-ramp from North San Rafael Avenue will be closed:

  • Monday through Friday from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. the following day.

The eastbound off-ramp to Orange Grove Boulevard will be closed:

  • Monday through Thursday from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. the following day.
  • Friday from 9 p.m. to 8 a.m. the following day.

Remember: Construction schedules may change

Check the latest road conditions and closures using the Caltrans Quickmap.

