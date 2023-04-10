Heads Up — Parts of The 134 East Will Be Closed This Week

Today, put a dollar value on the trustworthy reporting you rely on all year long. The local news you read here every day is crafted for you, but right now, we need your help to keep it going. In these uncertain times, your support is even more important. We can't hold those in power accountable and uplift voices from the community without your partnership. Thank you.

Starting tonight, three eastbound lanes of the 134 Freeway will be closed in Pasadena between North Rafael Avenue and Orange Grove Boulevard.



Why are the lanes closing?

Caltrans is installing a safety inspection platform on the east side of the bridge over the Arroyo Seco.

Allison Colburn, a spokesperson for Caltrans, says that crews are working the whole week to get the bridge up to federal safety standards by improving the barrier and fence height.



How long will the closures last?

These closures will only be in the evenings to mornings Monday through Friday, with a reopening Saturday morning.

Three eastbound SR 134 lanes will be closed:



Monday through Thursday from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. the following day.

Friday from 11 p.m to 8 a.m. the following day.

The eastbound 134 on-ramp from North San Rafael Avenue will be closed:

Monday through Friday from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. the following day.

The eastbound off-ramp to Orange Grove Boulevard will be closed:

Monday through Thursday from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. the following day.

Friday from 9 p.m. to 8 a.m. the following day.

Remember: Construction schedules may change

Check the latest road conditions and closures using the Caltrans Quickmap .