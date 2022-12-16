For Sepulveda Pass Rail, Majority Of Respondents Want Underground Train
Topline:
The Sepulveda Pass Transit Corridor, which will connect the Westside to the Valley through the Orange line, is still years away from being built, but a recent Metro survey revealed that 37% of respondents prefer an underground rail option versus the 26% that favor a monorail.
The difference between the options: The underground rail option would take longer to build — about 15 years — but offer a quicker commute. The monorail could be completed in about 12 years, but would ultimately provide slower commutes.
The need is great: Metro spokesperson Dave Sotero said the two existing options for traveling the route that the Sepulveda Pass rail line will cover — the 405 Freeway or Sepulveda Blvd. — are both pretty bad. "If you look at the Sepulveda Pass, you can see a clear need for an alternative to driving on the 405 through the pass,” he said. “I mean, it's a nightmare most days." The project is expected to open between 2033 and 2035.