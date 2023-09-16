DMV Now Lets People Take The Written Tests Online — And They've Got Ways To Keep Folks Honest
First-time applicants can now take the written part of their DMV driving tests at home, months after the department first allowed renewing drivers to do so.
How does it work
The online test is the same as the one offered in DMV offices. For first-timers, it's a 40-question test, while it's 25 questions for those renewing their licenses.
"Doing it online is faster, more efficient," said Anita Gore, a spokesperson with the California DMV. "You don't have to wait for the computer at the DMV and you don't have to wait for your results."
If you pass, you'd then head to a DMV location to complete the application process — to get your photo and thumbprint, specifically. If you fail, you can take the test a second time at home.
Sounds lovely, but easy to hack
Gore said the DMV has put in mechanisms to keep people honest.
"There are proctors built into the testing, you have to agree before you take the test to be monitored," Gore said. "You're monitored through a webcam and it is recorded. It tracks computer sounds and through keyboard tracking technologies, it can tell if you're looking away from the computer, it can tell if there's somebody in the background giving you information."
Applicants will receive an email notifying them if they've passed or failed within 24 hours.
What you'll need
A computer with a webcam. The test cannot be taken on a tablet or a phone, Gore said. The online test is offered in 35 languages and available between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. on weekdays. For more information, go here.
