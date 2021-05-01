Avoid The 101 Freeway Near Downtown LA This Weekend

LAist only exists with reader support. If you're in a position to give, your donation powers our reporters and keeps us independent.

Our reporting is free for everyone, but it’s not free to make.

Start your day with LAist Sign up for the Morning Brief, delivered weekdays. Subscribe

Driving through part of downtown L.A. is going to be a bit tricky this weekend.

A 2.5 mile stretch of the 101 Freeway through the East L.A. interchange is closed until early Monday to build two arches for the replacement of the Sixth Street Viaduct.

All lanes in both direction of the 101 are shut down between the 10 and the 5 freeways. Also closed, the westbound 60 Freeway to the 101.

Yes, we're aware this sounds very L.A.

