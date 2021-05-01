Support for LAist comes from
Avoid The 101 Freeway Near Downtown LA This Weekend

By  Tammy Trujillo
Published May 1, 2021 8:56 AM
Image of the 101 freeway
The 101 Freeway near downtown L.A.
(Chava Sanchez
/
LAist)
Driving through part of downtown L.A. is going to be a bit tricky this weekend.

A 2.5 mile stretch of the 101 Freeway through the East L.A. interchange is closed until early Monday to build two arches for the replacement of the Sixth Street Viaduct.

All lanes in both direction of the 101 are shut down between the 10 and the 5 freeways. Also closed, the westbound 60 Freeway to the 101.

Yes, we're aware this sounds very L.A.