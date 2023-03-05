A Stretch Of The 5 Freeway Now Honors Dodgers Legend Tommy Lasorda

Dear reader, we're asking you to help us keep local news available for all. Your tax-deductible financial support keeps our stories free to read, instead of hidden behind paywalls. We believe when reliable local reporting is widely available, the entire community benefits. Thank you for investing in your neighborhood.

Tommy Lasorda, the iconic Dodgers manager who led the team to two World Series championships in the 1980s and died in January of 2021, had a stretch of the 5 Freeway dedicated in his name on Saturday.

A section of the I-5 has officially been renamed as the Tommy Lasorda Memorial Highway. pic.twitter.com/B51ybBPg4C — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) March 4, 2023

Why it matters

Lasorda is an iconic figure in Los Angeles sports and was known as one of baseball's great ambassadors. In addition to the two world championships, Lasorda's Dodgers won four National League titles, eight division titles and nearly 1,600 games. He served the franchise for seven decades, making his journey from a little-known pitcher to a World Series-winning manager to special adviser.

Lasorda's larger-than-life personality also made him something of a pop culture hit. appearing in a variety of movies and TV shows. He even had a video game bearing his name.

Where's the stretch of freeway?

It's near Fullerton, where Lasorda lived since the team's move west in 1958, according to the team. Specifically, it's when you pass Lincoln Avenue heading south and Ball Road heading north.

