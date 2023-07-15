Support for LAist comes from
Three Brush Fires Burning In Riverside County

By  Sharon McNary
Published Jul 15, 2023 6:49 AM
Smoke billows from a fire burning
Smoke billows from the Sandalwood Fire that broke out in Calimesa, located in Riverside County, on Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019. (Courtesy of Riverside County Sheriff's Department)
Topline:

Three brush fires that started yesterday are still burning in Riverside County this morning, with little containment.

The details: The Lakeview fire broke out near Jackrabbit Trail and Gilman Springs Road and has burned about 3-thousand acres.

The Reche fire north of Moreno Valley and has burned at least one home and some areas are under an evacuation warning at this hour.

And the Highland Fire is burning south of Interstate 10 in Beaumont near Highland Springs Avenue.

What's next: Check back here for the latest updates.

