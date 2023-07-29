Support for LAist comes from
Become a sponsor
We Explain L.A.
Donate
Stay Connected

LAist is part of Southern California Public Radio, a member-supported public media network. For the latest national news from NPR and our live radio broadcast, visit LAist.com/radio

Keep up with our local independent news

The Top 5 newsletter catches you up with LA’s top 5 stories in just 3 minutes.
Donate

Share This
News

Juvenile Hall Violence, More Trader Joe's Recalls, & Access To Urban Gardens -- The Saturday Edition

By Julia Paskin, John Rabe, Ashley Rusch
Published Jul 29, 2023 9:10 AM
Support your source for local news!
The local news you read here every day is crafted for you, but right now, we need your help to keep it going. In these uncertain times, your support is even more important. Today, put a dollar value on the trustworthy reporting you rely on all year long. We can't hold those in power accountable and uplift voices from the community without your partnership.
The L.A. Report
17:43
17:43
Violence At Los Padrinos Juvenile Hall, Trader Joe's Recalls Soup With Insects, & Increasing Urban Farming Access -- The Saturday Edition
Violence broke out Friday night at the Los Padrinos Juvenile Hall in Downey. Trader Joe's recalls their broccoli cheddar soup, which they say may contain insects. And, how to increase access to fresh, affordable produce through urban farming.

Today's headlines:

Most Read
Best of LAist