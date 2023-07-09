The Endeavour Shuttle Is Getting A Major Makeover
Right now, when you go to the California Science Center to see the shuttle Endeavor, it's horizontal, like it's landing.
The original idea was to display it upright, like it's on the launch pad.
Now that's planned to happen by 2025. But there is a ton of work that needs to be done first.
Later this month, science center officials will start what they call the "Go For Stack" process, the first time such a move will happen outside of a NASA facility.
First, crews will need to install the base for the shuttle's rocket boosters. Then, it'll take another six months to move other parts to its new home.
The shuttle will close for viewing from Dec. 31 until the new center opens.
The $400 million Air and Space Center will nearly double the California Science Center's current space for educational exhibits.
