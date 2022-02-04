Suspect Arrested In Attack At SoFi Stadium That Left 49ers Fan In Coma

Important local news should be freely accessible to all, not hidden behind paywalls. If you like the stories you read on LAist and want to keep them coming, make a donation today. Your gift powers our reporting and helps keeps you connected to your community.

Inglewood police say 33-year-old Bryan Alexis Cifuentes Rossell has been arrested in connection with a violent altercation at SoFi Stadium that left 49ers fan Daniel Luna in a medically induced coma. The incident happened in the stadium parking lot before Sunday's NFC Championship game.

Inglewood PD officers traced Cifuentes' vehicle based on security video of the incident. Officers made contact with him at his place of work in Montebello and took him to Inglewood PD where he was arrested and booked for felony assault.

He is currently out of jail after after posting a $30,000 bail bond. The case will now be turned over to the L.A. County District Attorney's office for review.

According to Inglewood Mayor James T. Butts Jr., "very blurry" security video shows that Luna shoved a man wearing a Rams jersey from behind. The man then hit Luna, who fell and hit his head on the ground. Luna was so severely hurt that he was placed in a medically induced coma.

Questions are being raised about whether officials tried to keep the incident under wraps to avoid bad PR before the Super Bowl. The Los Angeles Times broke the story on Wednesday. Butts insists police only realized a crime had occurred after reviewing the security footage.

Stadium officials released a statement saying that they're cooperating with the investigation.