Hundreds Join 'Stop Asian Hate' March In Koreatown To Call For An End To Hate Crimes
Josie Huang, who covers Asian American communities for LAist, and photographer Brian Feinzimer are reporting live from a "Stop Asian Hate" march in Koreatown. We will update with her reporting and observations throughout the day.
In LA right now: Hundreds in Koreatown readying for a “Stop Asian Hate” march through Koreatown from a Korean Baptist church to the intersection of Normandie/Olympic for a rally. pic.twitter.com/xOO6nfx7oj— Josie Huang (@josie_huang) March 27, 2021
Today was the 1st time Denny Kim said he’s come back to Ktown after the attack.— Josie Huang (@josie_huang) March 27, 2021
He was at the rally today with his “big homie” Joe Cha who chased off his assailants.
Cha said he’s working on starting foot patrols to protect Asian elders in KTown and the valley. pic.twitter.com/hm5hCf3xpa
Youth troupe of drummers led the half-mile march against hate through Koreatown.— Josie Huang (@josie_huang) March 27, 2021
They’ll later give a rousing performance set to BTS’ ‘Dynamite.’ I’ll post in a bit for BTS Army. pic.twitter.com/FTfKzsT7jk
With rally underway, some of the speakers - in a lineup of mostly politicians - condemned white supremacy.— Josie Huang (@josie_huang) March 27, 2021
Tammy Kim, an elected from Irvine, said that “we must be allies with our Black and Brown brothers and sisters!" pic.twitter.com/T03oK37TOU
Tammy Kim added, to loud cheers, “we can no longer accept the perpetual fetishization & hypersexualization of our Asian women.”— Josie Huang (@josie_huang) March 27, 2021
Think Kim may have been the only speaker to address this type of harassment faced by Asian women and girls. pic.twitter.com/1htRHvbp7Z
Of all anti-hate rallies going on in LA this week, this one feels most establishment, organized by well-known Ktown orgs KAFLA & KYCC. LAPD carried a banner alongside politicians like Congresswoman Judy Chu, Councilmember Mitch O’Farrell and City Controller Ron Galperin. pic.twitter.com/guaUxJl4Q1— Josie Huang (@josie_huang) March 27, 2021
Speaking of O’Farrell….you can’t hear it well on my video, but his speech was punctuated by low booing from crowd members unhappy with what went down at Echo Park Lake — forcing out of unhoused residents and mass arrests of protesters. pic.twitter.com/CawcRpXVi6— Josie Huang (@josie_huang) March 27, 2021
