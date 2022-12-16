Starbucks Employees Begin Three-Day ‘Double-Down’ Strike Across 100 Stores

Dear reader, we're asking you to help us keep local news available for all. Your financial support keeps our stories free to read, instead of hidden behind paywalls. We believe when reliable local reporting is widely available, the entire community benefits. Thank you for investing in your neighborhood.

Topline:

Employees at four Los Angeles County Starbucks locations walked out today, demanding better staffing, pay and health insurance. They're part of a three-day strike happening across 100 U.S. stores.

Where in L.A.? Stores participating in the strike include Little Tokyo, Cypress Park, Long Beach and Lakewood locations.

Why this is happening: In October, Starbucks Workers United had its first and only bargaining session. The labor group has filed at least 446 unfair labor practice charges against Starbucks.

What employees are saying: Long Beach barista Josie Serrano strongly supports the strike, saying that Starbucks has been enacting policies to undermine the union’s efforts. “Starbucks is doubling down on their union busting nationwide, they're closing union stores, they're firing union partners, and we're here to say that [if] they're going to double down on that, then we're going to double down on our strike.”

Reaction from Starbucks: Starbucks told the Associated Press it "opposes the unionization effort, saying the company functions better when it works directly with employees."

