Speed Cameras On LA Streets? Local, State Officials Want To Allow Cities To Launch Pilot Programs

Saying "enough is enough," State Assemblymember David Chiu announced new legislation to reduce "completely preventable" traffic deaths in California by allowing cities to develop and launch speed camera pilot programs.

The bill, AB 550, is being co-sponsored by the cities of Los Angeles, Oakland, San Francisco, and San Jose.

Speaking during a virtual press briefing, Chiu, D-San Francisco, said it's common knowledge that "speed kills," but not enough has been done to hold drivers accountable.

"When a driver traveling 20 miles per hour hits a pedestrian, there's a 90% chance that pedestrian will survive. At 40 miles an hour, the chance of survival drops to 20%. These numbing statistics become background noise for some who chalk it up to car culture, who treat it as an acceptable cost of driving. But at a certain point, we have to say enough is enough, because these deaths are completely, utterly preventable."





The bill would direct the state’s transportation agency to develop guidelines for speed camera pilot programs so local cities could launch their own versions. The bill would require the programs to be run by local transportation agencies, not police. There are also provisions in place aimed at addressing equity and privacy concerns.

