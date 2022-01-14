Support for LAist comes from
Sirhan Sirhan Denied Parole By Gov. Newsom

By  Camila Thur de Koos
Published Jan 13, 2022 4:49 PM
Sirhan Sirhan in light paints and a slightly darker short-sleeve shirt, hands behind his back with what appears to be a member of law enforcement leading him from behind. Two other men are partially seen in the foreground, with what appears to be a security guard in the back. He is being led out of what looks like a hallway or entryway.
Sirhan Sirhan, charged with the assassination of Senator Robert Kennedy during a 1968 campaign stop in California.
(Keystone
/
Hulton Archive/Getty Images)
LAist relies on your reader support.
Your tax-deductible gift today powers our reporters and keeps us independent. We rely on you, our reader, not paywalls to stay funded because we believe important news and information should be freely accessible to all.

Gov. Gavin Newsom has denied parole for Sirhan Sirhan, the man who assassinated Senator Robert F. Kennedy in 1968 at the Ambassador Hotel in Los Angeles.

A state parole panel last year recommended that Sirhan be released.

Former AP reporter Linda Deutsch — who covered the shooting and the trial — says she's not surprised by Newsom's decision.

"Sirhan really never accepted responsibility, and he still hasn't. In his last parole hearing, he said that he thought it was a terrible crime if, in fact, he did it, which he doesn't know,” Deutsch said.

Newsom said in a statement that he believes Sirhan "poses a current threat to public safety."

On behalf of the senator's widow, Ethel, six of the couple's children say in a statement they're "grateful" and "deeply relieved" that parole was denied.

Kennedy's youngest son, Douglas, spoke in favor of Sirhan's release at a parole hearing last year. Robert F. Kennedy Jr. also expressed support for his parole.

