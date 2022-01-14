Sirhan Sirhan Denied Parole By Gov. Newsom

Your tax-deductible gift today powers our reporters and keeps us independent. We rely on you, our reader, not paywalls to stay funded because we believe important news and information should be freely accessible to all.

Start your day with LAist Sign up for the Morning Brief, delivered weekdays. Subscribe

Gov. Gavin Newsom has denied parole for Sirhan Sirhan, the man who assassinated Senator Robert F. Kennedy in 1968 at the Ambassador Hotel in Los Angeles.

A state parole panel last year recommended that Sirhan be released.

Former AP reporter Linda Deutsch — who covered the shooting and the trial — says she's not surprised by Newsom's decision.

"Sirhan really never accepted responsibility, and he still hasn't. In his last parole hearing, he said that he thought it was a terrible crime if, in fact, he did it, which he doesn't know,” Deutsch said.

Newsom said in a statement that he believes Sirhan "poses a current threat to public safety."

On behalf of the senator's widow, Ethel, six of the couple's children say in a statement they're "grateful" and "deeply relieved" that parole was denied.

Kennedy's youngest son, Douglas, spoke in favor of Sirhan's release at a parole hearing last year. Robert F. Kennedy Jr. also expressed support for his parole.