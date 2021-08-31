Support for LAist comes from
Protesters May Have To Stay 300 Feet Away From LA Elected Officials’ Homes

By  Austin Cross
Published Aug 31, 2021 4:20 PM
Protestors are shown seated in the middle of a palm tree lined street, facing LAPD officers in riot gear. The protesters hold signs, with one that reads "Defund LAPD."
Protestors gather outside official residence of Los Angeles mayor Eric Garcetti, in the Windsor Square, neighborhood, on the afternoon of Tuesday, June 2, 2020.
(Mike Roe
/
LAist)
The L.A. City Council has approved a motion aimed at preventing protestors from assembling in front of a person's home.

City Council President Nury Martinez and Councilman Mitch O'Farrell introduced the motion. They recently had people appear at their homes after their addresses were shared at a protest.

Martinez has voiced her exasperation with the intimidation of elected officials, including what she said were threats of violence against her. City Attorney Mike Feuer was instructed to draft an order that would prohibit demonstrations within 300 feet of the target's residence.

The motion comes after months of demonstrations at the homes of L.A.'s elected officials, held day and night.

Demonstrations have occurred at the homes of other city council members as well as members of the L.A. County Board of Supervisors and the director of the County Department of Public Health.

The city of Los Angeles has an existing law intended to protect people from targeted protests at their homes, but Martinez contends that it's been ineffective.

Feuer will model the law after one already in place in San Jose. Once it's written, the ordinance will go back to the council for approval.

Corrected September 1, 2021 at 2:25 PM PDT
An earlier version of the photo caption gave an incorrect neighborhood location for the mayor's residence.
