Fireworks, Rainbows And Pot-Banging: Here's How LA Is Reacting To A Biden-Harris Win

Full transparency: Although we’ve experienced a huge growth in readership, not nearly enough of our readers have stepped up to support our non-profit model. Please take a moment right now during our spring member drive to keep LAist strong.

LAist only exists with your help.

With contributions from Ryan Fonseca, Aaron Schrank, Josie Huang, Gina Pollack, Andy Cheatwood and Kyle Stokes

Well, after four long, painstaking days, the election callers have called the 2020 election.

This morning, the Associated Press, NPR and other news outlets reported that Joe Biden has defeated Donald Trump and will become the 46th president of the United States.

Biden has won Pennsylvania, bringing his Electoral College votes past the 270 threshold needed to win the presidency.

In Los Angeles, the news was met with jubilation and relief, both in the streets and on social media.

Walking around the Silverlake reservoir and suddenly everyone was screaming, I thought it was some sort of cross fit nonsense. Then I saw these ladies banging pots and they told me the news. pic.twitter.com/GyVgkklq60 — Giuliana Mayo (@lovely_giuliana) November 7, 2020

It's 8:30AM in LA and there are fireworks going off.



What'd I miss? — Luke Klipp 🏳️‍🌈 (@lukehklipp) November 7, 2020

This happened right as the news was announced pic.twitter.com/IxdNztwEz1 — Laura Lee (@LauraLeeActor) November 7, 2020

In Echo Park, revelers filled the streets and sidewalks, celebrating the news with drinking and dancing.

Echo Park is out here pic.twitter.com/p7WSNOmt20 — Gina Pollack (@ginapollack) November 7, 2020

Angelenos celebrate Joe Biden's electoral college win over President Donald Trump in Echo Park on Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020. (Gina Pollack/LAist)

Revelers in Echo Park celebrate Joe Biden's electoral college win over President Donald Trump on Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020. (Gina Pollack/LAist)

Revelers in Echo Park celebrate Joe Biden's electoral college win over President Donald Trump on Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020. (Gina Pollack/LAist)

A mural of Joe Biden quickly went up in Echo Park on Saturday, Nov. 7 after he was declared the winner of the 2020 presidential election. (Gina Pollack/LAist)

In Silver Lake, Biden-Harris supporters waved American flags, danced to drummers and DJs, and doused themselves in champagne.

In Silver Lake, revelers celebrate the news that Joe Biden and Kamala Harris have been declared the next president and vice-president of the U.S. on Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020. (Kyle Stokes/LAist)

In Silver Lake, revelers celebrate the news that Joe Biden and Kamala Harris have been declared the next president and vice-president of the U.S. on Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020. (Kyle Stokes/LAist)

In Silver Lake, revelers celebrate the news that Joe Biden and Kamala Harris have been declared the next president and vice-president of the U.S. on Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020. (Kyle Stokes/LAist)

Theo Henderson is an unhoused Angeleno, and host of the podcast "We The Unhoused." He said he wants to see President-elect Joe Biden create programs for the homeless to help them get off the street.

"Now that he... is the president of the United States for all, housed and unhoused, he should be our advocate as well."





Hadley Rosenbaum and Emma Silvers bang on pans in celebration after former Vice President Joe Biden was declared the winner of the 2020 presidential election on Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020. (Aaron Schrank/LAist)

Pamela Hernandez said she's excited about the result of the presidential election.

"I feel like it's a big relief for a lot of people right now, especially minorities. And me, being Hispanic, it's just feels a little bit better, you know? I know there's still a lot of work to be done, but it's a small step forward, and that's all we needed right now."





like i could sit in 405 traffic for the next four years and STILL be perfectly fine with it because democracy has been restored. @JoeBiden is president and that’s all that matters 💙😭👏 — 𝐑𝐀𝐑𝐀 (@hellokyara) November 7, 2020

In Los Feliz, a crowd filled a gas station parking lot with dancing, car-honking and an impromptu sing-along.

Now everyone is singing along to Kelly Clarkson. pic.twitter.com/l6l2KdAQqf — James Kim (@TooManyJames_s) November 7, 2020

Barbara Wilson, a 72-year-old retired JPL scientist, was walking her dogs around her Altadena neighborhood while waving an American flag. Wilson said her vote was as much as for Biden as it was against Trump, saying the litany of offenses committed by the Trump administration was long. She was particularly excited that Kamala Harris would be the country's next vice-president.

"The country may be finally coming to grips with this racist past and actually do something about better equality in the country, and also she is just a such a strong woman, with super ideals and ethics."





Barbara Wilson walked with the American flag around her Altadena neighborhood after the race was called for Joe Biden. (Josie Huang/LAist)

In downtown L.A., thousands of people gathered at Pershing Square and started to march to City Hall.

Thousands gather in downtown Los Angeles to celebrate Joe Biden's victory in the 2020 election. (Andy Cheatwood/LAist)

Angelenos celebrating Biden presidential win at Pershing Square in DTLA pic.twitter.com/5ywiRNbQ3F — Aaron Schrank (@aaronschrank) November 7, 2020

Claudia Hawkins, who described herself as a "suburban housewife" from Santa Clarita, came out to the celebrations downtown with her two children. She said raising two Black children has been "extremely hard" over the past four years. Hawkins said the Biden-Harris victory is exciting and gives her a sense of hope.

“I’m hopeful that they’re there to listen… We need real leadership —leadership in the young people to take us forward and to see the change that we’ve been trying to make in our generation and it’s just so nice to see them rise up.�?





Santa Clarita resident Claudia Hawkins, left, and her two children take part in celebrations in downtown Los Angeles after Joe Biden was declared the winner of the 2020 presidential election. (Aaron Schrank/LAist)

The march started out in the 100’s and appears to be growing as it moves down Hill, temporarily shutting down traffic in sections pic.twitter.com/8jE9wSFWx6 — Josie Huang (@josie_huang) November 7, 2020

Michael Espinoza (right) and his sister Amanda Leyva celebrate in downtown Los Angeles after Joe Biden was declared the winner of the 2020 election. (Josie Huang/LAist)

L.A. police officers in riot gear were also on scene. Asked why, one LAPD detective told KPCC/LAist reporter Josie Huang "we’re trying to keep everybody safe."

A few hundred yards away from LA City Hall, more than 75 LAPD officers keep an eye on marchers pic.twitter.com/WEbEUOKvMA — Josie Huang (@josie_huang) November 7, 2020

A large crowd gathered outside L.A. City Hall, where speakers called on the electorate to keep pressure on a future Biden administration when it comes to issues like immigration, labor and racial justice.

Outside Los Angeles City Hall, revelers cheers “We did it! The votes were counted!�? after Joe Biden was declared the winner of the 2020 presidential election on Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020. (Josie Huang/LAist)

Pastor Stephen “Cue” Jn-Marie who works on Skid Row tells crowd “Biden is not our hope! We are our hope!...We got to hold Biden accountable!” Tells crowd to keep organizing pic.twitter.com/WzJBCXzbMz — Josie Huang (@josie_huang) November 7, 2020

There's also an outpouring of congratulations for California Senator Kamala Harris, who is set to make history as the nation’s first woman vice president, along with the first Black and Asian American person to hold that office.

I did not think I would be this moved to see a black woman/south Asian woman/woman as Vice President. But I am. It’s so wonderful. My nieces know so much more is possible now. — roxane gay (@rgay) November 7, 2020

You've made history, @KamalaHarris. Today is a bright day for America and for our future — especially for the millions of women and girls across this country who see themselves in you.



Thank you and congratulations, Madam Vice President-Elect! https://t.co/04c6d0lzbg — Eric Garcetti (@ericgarcetti) November 7, 2020

Meanwhile, here's what we know so far about our local and state races:

Our news is free on LAist. To make sure you get our coverage: Sign up for our daily coronavirus newsletter. To support our non-profit public service journalism: Donate Now.

