Who Will Replace Nury Martinez On LA's City Council? Remaining Members Eye April Special Election

Dear reader, we're asking for your help to keep local reporting available for all today during our fall fundraiser. Your financial support keeps stories like this one free to read, instead of hidden behind paywalls. We believe when reliable local reporting is widely available, the entire community benefits. Thank you for investing in your neighborhood.

Start your day with LAist Sign up for How To LA, delivered weekday mornings. Subscribe

Topline:

The L.A. City Council has given initial approval to an April special election for former Council President Nury Martinez's former seat.

The backstory: Martinez resigned her San Fernando Valley seat after a tape of her making racist comments was leaked. Two other councilmembers were on that tape — Kevin de León and Gil Cedillo — but have yet to resign, despite continuing protests.

Why it matters: Prior to the vote, protestors were removed from Council chambers for making noise during the meeting. Some protestors are calling for the City Council to suspend meetings until the resignations occur. Current Council President Paul Krekorian says the Council must meet to address recent vacancies like Martinez's.

"If this Council were not meeting, we will not be able to set an election in CD 6," Krekorian said, "and so over a quarter of a million Angelenos who are now deprived of representation because of the resignation of Ms. Martinez would be left without representation."

What's next: If approved on second reading, the election would happen April 23, with a runoff set for June. Estimates of the cost for each election are about $4 million.

Go deeper: Your Guide To Who Is Currently On The LA City Council And What's Next

